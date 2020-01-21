F1 legend Michael Schumacher’s health latest leaked by Italian neurosurgeon

Formulation One legend Michael Schumacher is ‘very altered and deteriorated’ six years on from his horrific snowboarding accident, a number one neurosurgeon has warned.

The previous Ferrari driver, 51, suffered a near-fatal mind harm again in December 2013 when he fell and hit his head on a rock whereas snowboarding off-piste within the French Alps.

Schumacher is now out of a long-term coma, however Nicola Acciari, who works for a hospital in Bologna, claims he’s now ‘an individual very completely different from the one we bear in mind on the observe’.

Michael Schumacher poses along with his spouse Corinna whereas snowboarding in northern Italy in 2005

Schumacher, pictured with Corinna in 2011, will probably be ‘very altered’, in keeping with a neurosurgeon

The seven-time world champion has since been cared for at his Lake Geneva mansion by his spouse Corinna and their two kids Gina-Marie, 22, and Mick, 20.

They’ve stored updates on his well being to a minimal because the accident, with Jean Todt, his former supervisor at Ferrari, revealing final 12 months that Schumacher was ‘nonetheless combating’.

Nonetheless, Acciari believes that Schumacher is now nothing like the person who dominated F1 between 1994 and 2004.

‘We should think about an individual very completely different from the one we bear in mind on the observe, with a really altered and deteriorated natural, muscular and skeletal construction,’ Acciari advised Italian newspaper Contro Copertina.

Schumacher, pictured in 2004, suffered a critical head harm whereas snowboarding in France in 2013

Corinna poses along with her and Michael’s son, Mick, on the German Sports activities Press Ball final 12 months

‘All on account of the mind trauma he suffered.’

The information comes simply months after Todt gave a uncommon assertion on Schumacher’s situation after visiting him to look at a Grand Prix on tv with him.

‘I am at all times cautious with such statements, but it surely’s true. I noticed the race along with Michael Schumacher at his house in Switzerland,’ he stated.

‘Michael is in the very best fingers and is properly taken care of in his home. He doesn’t quit and retains combating.

Schumacher, pictured in Budapest in 2008, is ‘nonetheless combating’, in keeping with his former supervisor

Schumacher stands subsequent to spouse Corinna throughout a Mercedes group presentation again in 2010

Nonetheless, Todt did admit that regardless of not being in a vegetative state, Schumacher was unable to speak as he did beforehand.

‘His household is combating simply as a lot and naturally our friendship can’t be the identical because it as soon as was simply because there is not any longer the identical communication as earlier than,’ Todt added.

Forward of the sixth anniversary of Schumacher’s accident on December 29 final 12 months, his spouse Corinna reportedly advised followers: ‘Many small particles can type an enormous mosaic.

‘Collectively you’re stronger, and that’s precisely how mixed forces of the KeepFighting motion make it simpler to encourage others.’

Schumacher has not been seen because the accident, leaving the general public to take a position on his situation.

The previous Mercedes star spent three months in a medically-induced coma within the aftermath of his fall, and has been intently taken care of ever since.

An replace got here final September, when he was taken to the Georges-Pompidou hospital in Paris for a stem cell transfusion to cut back irritation. An worker claimed that he was now ‘aware’.

It was reported by Le Parisien on the time nurse within the cardiology division stated: ‘Sure, he’s in my division. And I can guarantee you he’s aware.’

The French newspaper additionally reported that former Ferrari boss Todt visited Schumacher on the hospital, spending 45 minutes with the legendary driver.

Todt had been in Chatres earlier attending the funeral of F2 racer Anthoine Hubert following his tragic loss of life within the Belgian Grand Prix on August 30.

It’s understood that Todt, together with different Formulation One associates, journeyed to go to Schumacher after the service.

Certainly, Michael’s son Mick, an F2 driver himself, had additionally been at Hubert’s funeral.

Mick was along with his father in Meribel when the accident occurred on December 29, 2013.

Schumacher hit the proper aspect of his head on a rock, splitting open his helmet.

Medical doctors labored frantically to take away blood clots from his mind, however some have been left as a result of they have been too deeply embedded.

Since September 2014, he has obtained around the clock specialist care at his house in Lausanne, Switzerland.

He’s visited solely by shut associates, none of whom have divulged specifics about his state of well being.

Le Parisien, citing sources it didn’t title, stated Schumacher has been handled at the least twice beforehand on the Georges-Pompidou hospital, admitted every time underneath a false title and handled by a small medical group.