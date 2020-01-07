FA Cup Draw: Premier League Big Guns Avoid Each Other In Fourth Round

League One Shrewsbury might host European champions Liverpool within the FA Cup fourth spherical later this month as holders Manchester Metropolis tackle Fulham. The Shrews host Bristol Metropolis in a 3rd spherical replay subsequent week with the winners incomes the correct to tackle the runaway Premier League leaders. Chelsea additionally face decrease league opposition as Frank Lampard’s males journey to Championship facet Hull. Manchester United and Tottenham might have a visit to Premier League opposition to take care of ought to they arrive by means of replays.

Manchester United should overcome Wolves at dwelling on January 14 for the correct to face both Watford or League One Tranmere Rovers.

Tottenham Hotspur will journey to Southampton, the place they misplaced on New Years’ Day, in the event that they beat Middlesbrough.

The winners of Monday”s assembly between Arsenal and Leeds face a visit to Bournemouth.

League Two Northampton, the bottom facet within the English soccer pyramid certain of their place within the final 32, host Wayne Rooney’s Derby.

FA Cup attract full:

Watford or Tranmere v Wolves or Manchester United

Hull v Chelsea

Southampton v Middlesbrough or Tottenham

QPR v Sheffield Wednesday

Bournemouth v Arsenal or Leeds

Northampton v Derby

Brentford v Leicester

Millwall v Sheffield United

Studying or Blackpool v Cardiff or Carlisle

West Ham v West Brom

Burnley v Norwich

Bristol Rovers or Coventry v Birmingham

Manchester Metropolis v Fulham

Rochdale or Newcastle v Oxford

Portsmouth v Barnsley

Bristol Metropolis or Shrewsbury v Liverpool

Ties to be performed over the weekend of January 24-27.