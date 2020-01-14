FA Cup fixtures on TV: How to watch live on BBC and BT Sport

The FA Cup fourth spherical is on the best way with full TV particulars confirmed.
A number of televised third spherical replays have to be performed first, however then it’s full steam forward with Liverpool and Manchester Metropolis among the many televised sides within the final 32.
- When is the FA Cup closing 2020?
FA Cup fixtures on TV – Third spherical replays
Tuesday 14th January
Preview: Tottenham v Middlesbrough (eight:05pm) BBC
Wednesday 15th January
Preview: Man Utd v Wolves (7:45pm) BT Sport
FA Cup fixtures on TV – Fourth spherical
Friday 24th January
Northampton v Derby (eight:00pm) BT Sport
Saturday 25th January
Brentford v Leicester (12:45pm) BBC
Hull v Chelsea (5:30pm) BT Sport
Sunday 26th January
Man Metropolis v Fulham (1:00pm) BBC
Watford/Tranmere v Wolves/Man Utd (three:00pm) BT Sport
Bristol Metropolis/Shrewsbury v Liverpool (5:00pm) BBC
Monday 27th January
Bournemouth v Arsenal (eight:00pm) BT Sport
