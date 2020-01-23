FA Cup fixtures on TV: How to watch live on BBC and BT Sport

The FA Cup fourth spherical is on the best way this weekend with full TV particulars confirmed.

Liverpool, Manchester Metropolis and Leicester are all on free-to-air TV this weekend with a bumper eight matches to be broadcast throughout the course of the weekend.

HEARALPUBLICIST has rounded up the complete set of FA Cup fixtures on TV.

When is the FA Cup ultimate 2020?

FA Cup fixtures on TV – Fourth spherical

Friday 24th January

Preview: QPR v Sheffield Wednesday (eight:00pm) BT Sport 1 Further

Preview: Northampton v Derby (eight:00pm) BT Sport 1

Saturday 25th January

Preview: Brentford v Leicester (12:45pm) BBC1

Preview: Hull v Chelsea (5:30pm) BT Sport 1

Sunday 26th January

Preview: Man Metropolis v Fulham (1:00pm) BBC1

Watford/Tranmere v Wolves/Man Utd (three:00pm) BT Sport 1

Bristol Metropolis/Shrewsbury v Liverpool (5:00pm) BBC1

Monday 27th January

Bournemouth v Arsenal (eight:00pm) BT Sport 1

The best way to watch the FA Cup on TV

Matches shall be break up between BBC and BT Sport all through the 2019/20 competitors.

There are a number of methods to get BT Sport. In the event you’re already a BT Broadband buyer, you’ll be able to add it to your present contract for a further £10.00 per thirty days. For brand spanking new clients, broadband and BT TV packages begin at £39.99 per thirty days.

Try the most recent offers on BT Broadband and BT TV

In the event you don’t have or need BT broadband, you’ll be able to add BT Sport to present broadband or TV companies together with Sky,TalkTalk and Virgin.