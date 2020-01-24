FA Cup fixtures on TV: How to watch live on BBC and BT Sport

The FA Cup fourth spherical is on the best way this weekend with full TV particulars confirmed.

Liverpool, Manchester Metropolis and Leicester are all on free-to-air TV this weekend with a bumper eight matches to be broadcast throughout the course of the weekend.

HEARALPUBLICIST has rounded up the complete set of FA Cup fixtures on TV.

When is the FA Cup fifth spherical draw?

FA Cup fixtures on TV – Fourth spherical

Friday 24th January

Preview: QPR v Sheffield Wednesday (eight:00pm) BT Sport 1 Additional

Preview: Northampton v Derby (eight:00pm) BT Sport 1

Saturday 25th January

Preview: Brentford v Leicester (12:45pm) BBC1

Preview: Hull v Chelsea (5:30pm) BT Sport 1

Sunday 26th January

Preview: Man Metropolis v Fulham (1:00pm) BBC1

Tranmere v Man Utd (three:00pm) BT Sport 1

Shrewsbury v Liverpool (5:00pm) BBC1

Monday 27th January

Preview: Bournemouth v Arsenal (eight:00pm) BT Sport 1

Tips on how to watch the FA Cup on TV

Matches shall be break up between BBC and BT Sport all through the 2019/20 competitors.

There are a number of methods to get BT Sport. Should you’re already a BT Broadband buyer, you’ll be able to add it to your present contract for a further £10.00 per thirty days. For brand spanking new clients, broadband and BT TV packages begin at £39.99 per thirty days.

Try the newest offers on BT Broadband and BT TV

Should you don’t have or need BT broadband, you’ll be able to add BT Sport to present broadband or TV companies together with Sky,TalkTalk and Virgin.

Tips on how to dwell stream the FA Cup

BBC have launched a model new pop-up channel to showcase their FA Cup protection this weekend.

Along with the three dwell BBC video games, the FA Cup Channel will present highlights from traditional matches.

The service will even supply various commentary from BBC 5 Stay or the choice to change off commentary completely.

Try the complete schedule under:

Saturday 24th January

10:00am – FA Cup Rewind – Spherical four Half 1

11:00am – FA Cup Rewind – Spherical four Half 2

12:00pm – Spherical four Cup Basic from 2015: Chelsea 2 Bradford Metropolis four

12:10pm – MOTDx FA Cup Fourth Spherical Preview

12:15pm – Stay: Brentford v Leicester Metropolis – two various audio choices obtainable from 5 Stay and commentary-free, plus the choice on iPlayer to observe Girls’s FA Cup Spherical four Manchester United v Manchester Metropolis dwell from 12:40pm

2:30pm – FA Cup Last Rating

5:30pm – Spherical four Targets Loop

10:30pm – Match of the Day

Sunday 25th January

9:00am – FA Cup Rewind – Spherical four Half 1

10:00am – FA Cup Rewind – Spherical four Half 2

11:00am – Spherical four Cup Basic from 2015: Chelsea 2 Bradford Metropolis four

11:10am – FA Cup Heroes – Matt Smith

11:15am – Spherical four Cup Basic from 2004: Tottenham Hotspur three Manchester Metropolis four

12:45pm – Stay: Manchester Metropolis v Fulham – two various audio choices obtainable from 5 Stay and commentary-free

three:05pm – Cup Basic from 2006: Luton City three Liverpool 5

four:30pm – Stay: Shrewsbury City v Liverpool – various audio choice obtainable to observe commentary-free

7:10pm – Spherical four Targets Loop

10:30pm – Match of the Day