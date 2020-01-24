FA Cup fixtures on TV: How to watch live on BBC and BT Sport

The FA Cup fourth spherical is on the best way this weekend with full TV particulars confirmed.
Liverpool, Manchester Metropolis and Leicester are all on free-to-air TV this weekend with a bumper eight matches to be broadcast throughout the course of the weekend.
- When is the FA Cup fifth spherical draw?
FA Cup fixtures on TV – Fourth spherical
Friday 24th January
Preview: QPR v Sheffield Wednesday (eight:00pm) BT Sport 1 Additional
Preview: Northampton v Derby (eight:00pm) BT Sport 1
Saturday 25th January
Preview: Brentford v Leicester (12:45pm) BBC1
Preview: Hull v Chelsea (5:30pm) BT Sport 1
Sunday 26th January
Preview: Man Metropolis v Fulham (1:00pm) BBC1
Tranmere v Man Utd (three:00pm) BT Sport 1
Shrewsbury v Liverpool (5:00pm) BBC1
Monday 27th January
Preview: Bournemouth v Arsenal (eight:00pm) BT Sport 1
Tips on how to watch the FA Cup on TV
Matches shall be break up between BBC and BT Sport all through the 2019/20 competitors.
Tips on how to dwell stream the FA Cup
BBC have launched a model new pop-up channel to showcase their FA Cup protection this weekend.
Along with the three dwell BBC video games, the FA Cup Channel will present highlights from traditional matches.
The service will even supply various commentary from BBC 5 Stay or the choice to change off commentary completely.
Try the complete schedule under:
Saturday 24th January
10:00am – FA Cup Rewind – Spherical four Half 1
11:00am – FA Cup Rewind – Spherical four Half 2
12:00pm – Spherical four Cup Basic from 2015: Chelsea 2 Bradford Metropolis four
12:10pm – MOTDx FA Cup Fourth Spherical Preview
12:15pm – Stay: Brentford v Leicester Metropolis – two various audio choices obtainable from 5 Stay and commentary-free, plus the choice on iPlayer to observe Girls’s FA Cup Spherical four Manchester United v Manchester Metropolis dwell from 12:40pm
2:30pm – FA Cup Last Rating
5:30pm – Spherical four Targets Loop
10:30pm – Match of the Day
Sunday 25th January
9:00am – FA Cup Rewind – Spherical four Half 1
10:00am – FA Cup Rewind – Spherical four Half 2
11:00am – Spherical four Cup Basic from 2015: Chelsea 2 Bradford Metropolis four
11:10am – FA Cup Heroes – Matt Smith
11:15am – Spherical four Cup Basic from 2004: Tottenham Hotspur three Manchester Metropolis four
12:45pm – Stay: Manchester Metropolis v Fulham – two various audio choices obtainable from 5 Stay and commentary-free
three:05pm – Cup Basic from 2006: Luton City three Liverpool 5
four:30pm – Stay: Shrewsbury City v Liverpool – various audio choice obtainable to observe commentary-free
7:10pm – Spherical four Targets Loop
10:30pm – Match of the Day
