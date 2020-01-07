FA Cup: Reiss Nelson Winner Helps Arsenal Edge Past Leeds United

Mikel Arteta stated he noticed two sides of the Arsenal staff he has inherited after a tremendously improved second-half efficiency secured a 1-Zero win over Leeds United to achieve the FA Cup fourth spherical on Monday. The Gunners made Leeds pay for his or her profligacy with a bunch of wasted first-half possibilities earlier than Reiss Nelson scored the winner 10 minutes into the second interval. Nevertheless, Arteta was not impressed by his facet’s begin to the sport and claimed he had realized so much from how they reacted to beating Manchester United 2-Zero on New 12 months’s Day to kickstart his reign in cost.

“Now I’m really pleased but we saw two different teams from the first to second half,” Arteta instructed the BBC.

“I attempted to inform them precisely what they had been going to face and after 32 minutes we had received one duel.

“We modified our angle, need and organisation at half-time after which we had been utterly completely different.

“I saw them react when they lost against Chelsea and saw them react when they had won just one game, so I have to be on them.”

Leeds will hope extra common visits to the Emirates are in retailer as they high the Championship and confirmed why by dominating the primary 45 minutes.

On-loan Manchester Metropolis winger Jack Harrison twice stung the palms of Emiliano Martinez both facet of Patrick Bamford hitting the bar after an exquisite staff transfer.

Ezgjan Alioski then pressured the most effective save of all from Martinez as he met a teasing Harrison cross on the again publish.

Arteta’s half-time staff speak roused a response from Arsenal as Alexandre Lacazette additionally hit the crossbar from a free-kick.

“He shouted a lot. He was not happy because we knew they’d play like this and we didn’t respect what he had said,” stated Lacazette on Arteta’s half-time dressing down.

The Frenchman was captain for the night time in Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang’s absence by way of sickness and led from the entrance after the break as he additionally had a hand within the winner.

Lacazette was performed in by Nicolas Pepe and his deflected cross discovered its solution to Nelson to transform simply his second Arsenal purpose.

Nelson was then changed by one other gifted teenager in Gabriel Martinelli, who got here closest to including to Arsenal’s lead with a low shot that was nicely saved by Illan Meslier.

Nevertheless, one purpose was sufficient to safe the Gunners a fourth spherical journey to Bournemouth.