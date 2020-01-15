FA Cup: Tottenham Hotspur Reach Fourth Round, Newcastle United Cruise

Tottenham edged into the FA Cup fourth spherical as Giovani Lo Celso bagged a uncommon aim of their 2-1 win over Middlesbrough, whereas much-maligned Newcastle striker Joelinton scored for the primary time since August in a victory towards Rochdale on Tuesday. Jose Mourinho’s aspect virtually killed off second-tier Middlesbrough throughout the first 15 minutes of the third spherical replay on the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium. Lo Celso, on mortgage from Actual Betis, received Tottenham up and operating with solely his second aim of the season and his first since a Champions League strike towards Pink Star Belgrade in November. It was an encouraging second for the Argentine midfielder, who has endured a tough season in north London.

Tottenham wanted a Lucas Moura equaliser on the Riverside Stadium to keep away from a shock exit within the 1-1 draw at Middlesbrough earlier this month.

However Mourinho nonetheless made 5 modifications from final weekend’s defeat towards Liverpool, with Christian Eriksen, linked with a January transfer to Inter Milan, beginning regardless of the Dane’s type being affected by the switch discuss.

A present from Middlesbrough keeper Tomas Mejias helped Tottenham open the scoring within the second minute.

Mejias tried to play a fast ball out and ended up passing straight to Lo Celso, who ran throughout the world earlier than firing into the underside nook.

Tottenham’s second got here when Argentina winger Erik Lamela sliced via the Middlesbrough defence earlier than slotting residence within the 15th minute.

George Saville received one again for Middlesbrough within the 83rd minute as Tottenham survived a tense finale to earn a visit to Southampton.

“I told my players at half time if we don’t score 3-0 then at 2-1 we would be in trouble and it happened,” Mourinho mentioned.

“The boys are trying their best. Is the FA Cup a priority now? In this moment it is not the priority. The priority is to play a difficult match against Watford in the Premier League.”

– Joelinton ends drought –

At St James’ Park, Newcastle wasted little time placing third-tier Rochdale to the sword as they booked a house date with League One aspect Oxford within the final 32 with a Four-1 win.

Newcastle’s FA Cup type is so unhealthy that they haven’t gone past the fourth spherical for 13 years, haven’t received the competitors since 1955 and final reached the ultimate in 1999.

They had been by no means in peril of an embarrassing exit, in entrance of controversial proprietor Mike Ashley, after Rochdale defender Eoghan O’Connell turned Matt Ritchie’s cross into his personal web within the 17th minute.

Matty Longstaff doubled Newcastle’s lead with a medical close-range end three minutes later.

Miguel Almiron had put Newcastle in entrance within the 1-1 draw at Rochdale and he bagged the Magpies’ third aim this time, seizing on a misplaced cross from keeper Robert Sanchez and slotting residence within the 26th minute.

Within the 82nd minute, the beleaguered Joelinton transformed a cross from debutant Tom Allan and confirmed his reduction as he sprinted to hug Bruce on the touchline.

That ended the Brazilian striker’s 20-game aim drought and introduced him a primary aim at St James’ Park since his transfer from Hoffenheim final 12 months.

“It’s a hard job up front. The burden that comes on you can become difficult,” Bruce mentioned.

“You never worry because you see him in training and know what he’s got. Let’s hope it gives him some confidence.”

Third-tier Shrewsbury earned a house tie towards Premier League leaders Liverpool as Aaron Pierre’s 89th-minute strike clinched a shock 1-Zero win towards Championship aspect Bristol Metropolis.

Coventry’s Three-Zero win towards Bristol Rovers arrange the weird prospect of the League One aspect being the ‘residence’ group towards Birmingham within the fourth spherical — despite the fact that they’re presently tenants of their native rivals at St Andrew’s.

Watford’s journey to Tranmere was postponed as a result of a waterlogged pitch brought on by Storm Brendan.

Manchester United host Wolves of their replay on Wednesday.