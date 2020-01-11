FA Women’s Super League: Watch every FA WSL game FREE – TV, live stream, FA Player details

The FA Girls’s Tremendous League is larger than ever in 2019/20 with an unprecedented quantity of free, dwell protection out there for followers throughout the nation.

A model new service is offering devoted protection of the FA WSL all season, with each single recreation to be dwell streamed free of charge.

Defending champions Arsenal will hope to retain their crown however face loads of competitors from Manchester Metropolis and Chelsea.

Manchester United received the FA Girls’s Championship final season and can hope to check their mettle within the prime flight this time round below the stewardship of Casey Stoney.

When does the FA Girls's Tremendous League 2019/20 begin?

When does the FA Girls’s Tremendous League 2019/20 begin?

The FA WSL kicked off on Saturday seventh September 2019 and can run till Saturday 16th Could 2020.

Video games can be unfold out throughout the eight-month marketing campaign with common breaks between match weeks.

The way to watch FA Girls’s Tremendous League 2019/20 free of charge

A model new app named The FA Participant can be launched on Monday 2nd September and can dwell stream each FA WSL match freed from cost.

The service may even present one recreation per week from the FA Girls’s Championship, bringing the entire variety of dwell matches to greater than 150 throughout the 2019/20 season.

Along with The FA Participant, 30 video games can be proven dwell on BBC – together with iPlayer – and BT Sport all through the season.

Our full fixture checklist under can be up to date with BBC and BT matches as they’re introduced.

FA Girls’s Tremendous League 2019/20 fixtures

All video games can be streamed dwell on The FA Participant

Saturday 11th January 2020

Man Metropolis v Everton (5:30pm) BT Sport 1

Sunday 12th January 2020

Liverpool v Man Utd (12:00pm)

Brighton v Arsenal (12:30pm) BBC iPlayer

Chelsea v Bristol Metropolis (2:00pm)

Studying v Birmingham (2:00pm)

Tottenham v West Ham (2:00pm)

Saturday 18th January 2020

Everton v Studying (7:00pm)

Sunday 19th January 2020

Man Utd v Tottenham (12:00pm)

Arsenal v Chelsea (2:00pm) BT Sport 1

Birmingham v Man Metropolis (2:00pm)

Bristol Metropolis v Liverpool (three:00pm)

West Ham v Brighton (three:00pm)

Sunday 2nd February 2020

Liverpool v Birmingham (12:00pm)

Brighton v Everton (2:00pm)

Chelsea v West Ham (2:00pm)

Man Metropolis v Arsenal (2:00pm)

Studying v Man Utd (2:00pm)

Tottenham v Bristol Metropolis (2:00pm)

Sunday ninth February 2020

Man Utd v Chelsea (12:00pm)

Everton v Liverpool (12:30pm)

Arsenal v Tottenham (2:00pm)

Birmingham v Brighton (2:00pm)

Bristol Metropolis v Studying (three:00pm)

West Ham v Man Metropolis (three:00pm)

Wednesday 12th February 2020

Man Metropolis v Bristol Metropolis (7:00pm)

Chelsea v Birmingham (7:00pm)

Studying v West Ham (7:30pm)

Tottenham v Everton (7:30pm)

Brighton v Man Utd (7:45pm)

Thursday 13th February 2020

Liverpool v Arsenal (7:00pm)

Sunday 23rd February 2020

Everton v Man Utd (12:30pm)

Arsenal v Studying (2:00pm)

Birmingham v Bristol Metropolis (2:00pm)

Brighton v Tottenham (2:00pm)

Man Metropolis v Chelsea (2:00pm)

West Ham v Liverpool (three:00pm)

Sunday 22nd March 2020

Man Utd v West Ham (12:00pm)

Chelsea v Everton (2:00pm)

Liverpool v Man Metropolis (2:00pm)

Studying v Brighton (2:00pm)

Tottenham v Birmingham (2:00pm)

Bristol Metropolis v Arsenal (three:00pm)

Sunday 29th March 2020

Man Utd v Man Metropolis (12:00pm)

Everton v Birmingham (12:30pm)

Brighton v Bristol Metropolis (2:00pm)

Studying v Liverpool (2:00pm)

Tottenham v Chelsea (2:00pm)

West Ham v Arsenal (three:00pm)

Sunday fifth April 2020

Arsenal v Man Utd (2:00pm)

Birmingham v West Ham (2:00pm)

Chelsea v Brighton (2:00pm)

Liverpool v Tottenham (2:00pm)

Man Metropolis v Studying (2:00pm)

Bristol Metropolis v Everton (three:00pm)

Sunday 26th April 2020

Liverpool v Brighton (12:00pm)

Everton v West Ham (12:30pm)

Birmingham v Arsenal (2:00pm)

Man Metropolis v Tottenham (2:00pm)

Studying v Chelsea (2:00pm)

Bristol Metropolis v Man Utd (three:00pm)

Saturday 16th Could 2020

Arsenal v Everton (TBC)

Brighton v Man Metropolis (TBC)

Chelsea v Liverpool (TBC)

Man Utd v Birmingham (TBC)

Tottenham v Studying (TBC)

West Ham v Bristol Metropolis (TBC)