FA Women’s Super League: Watch every FA WSL game FREE – TV, live stream, FA Player details

The FA Ladies’s Tremendous League is greater than ever in 2019/20 with an unprecedented quantity of free, dwell protection accessible for followers throughout the nation.

A model new service is offering devoted protection of the FA WSL all season, with each single sport to be dwell streamed totally free.

Defending champions Arsenal will hope to retain their crown however face loads of competitors from Manchester Metropolis and Chelsea.

Manchester United gained the FA Ladies’s Championship final season and can hope to check their mettle within the high flight this time round underneath the stewardship of Casey Stoney.

How to watch the FA WSL in 2019/20.

When does the FA Ladies’s Tremendous League 2019/20 begin?

The FA WSL kicked off on Saturday seventh September 2019 and can run till Saturday 16th Could 2020.

Video games will likely be unfold out throughout the eight-month marketing campaign with common breaks between match weeks.

Find out how to watch FA Ladies’s Tremendous League 2019/20 totally free

A model new app named The FA Participant will likely be launched on Monday 2nd September and can dwell stream each FA WSL match freed from cost.

The service may even present one sport per week from the FA Ladies’s Championship, bringing the overall variety of dwell matches to greater than 150 throughout the 2019/20 season.

Along with The FA Participant, 30 video games will likely be proven dwell on BBC – together with iPlayer – and BT Sport all through the season.

Our full fixture listing under will likely be up to date with BBC and BT matches as they’re introduced.

FA Ladies’s Tremendous League 2019/20 fixtures

All video games will likely be streamed dwell on The FA Participant

Sunday 19th January 2020

Man Utd v Tottenham (12:00pm)

Arsenal v Chelsea (2:00pm) BT Sport 1

Everton v Studying (2:00pm)

Birmingham v Man Metropolis (2:00pm)

Bristol Metropolis v Liverpool (three:00pm)

West Ham v Brighton (three:00pm)

Sunday 2nd February 2020

Liverpool v Birmingham (12:00pm)

Brighton v Everton (2:00pm)

Chelsea v West Ham (2:00pm)

Man Metropolis v Arsenal (2:00pm)

Studying v Man Utd (2:00pm)

Tottenham v Bristol Metropolis (2:00pm)

Sunday ninth February 2020

Man Utd v Chelsea (12:00pm)

Everton v Liverpool (12:30pm)

Arsenal v Tottenham (2:00pm)

Birmingham v Brighton (2:00pm)

Bristol Metropolis v Studying (three:00pm)

West Ham v Man Metropolis (three:00pm)

Wednesday 12th February 2020

Man Metropolis v Bristol Metropolis (7:00pm)

Chelsea v Birmingham (7:00pm)

Studying v West Ham (7:30pm)

Tottenham v Everton (7:30pm)

Brighton v Man Utd (7:45pm)

Thursday 13th February 2020

Liverpool v Arsenal (7:00pm)

Sunday 23rd February 2020

Everton v Man Utd (12:30pm)

Arsenal v Studying (2:00pm)

Birmingham v Bristol Metropolis (2:00pm)

Brighton v Tottenham (2:00pm)

Man Metropolis v Chelsea (2:00pm)

West Ham v Liverpool (three:00pm)

Sunday 22nd March 2020

Man Utd v West Ham (12:00pm)

Chelsea v Everton (2:00pm)

Liverpool v Man Metropolis (2:00pm)

Studying v Brighton (2:00pm)

Tottenham v Birmingham (2:00pm)

Bristol Metropolis v Arsenal (three:00pm)

Sunday 29th March 2020

Man Utd v Man Metropolis (12:00pm)

Everton v Birmingham (12:30pm)

Brighton v Bristol Metropolis (2:00pm)

Studying v Liverpool (2:00pm)

Tottenham v Chelsea (2:00pm)

West Ham v Arsenal (three:00pm)

Sunday fifth April 2020

Arsenal v Man Utd (2:00pm)

Birmingham v West Ham (2:00pm)

Chelsea v Brighton (2:00pm)

Liverpool v Tottenham (2:00pm)

Man Metropolis v Studying (2:00pm)

Bristol Metropolis v Everton (three:00pm)

Sunday 26th April 2020

Liverpool v Brighton (12:00pm)

Everton v West Ham (12:30pm)

Birmingham v Arsenal (2:00pm)

Man Metropolis v Tottenham (2:00pm)

Studying v Chelsea (2:00pm)

Bristol Metropolis v Man Utd (three:00pm)

Saturday 16th Could 2020

Arsenal v Everton (TBC)

Brighton v Man Metropolis (TBC)

Chelsea v Liverpool (TBC)

Man Utd v Birmingham (TBC)

Tottenham v Studying (TBC)

West Ham v Bristol Metropolis (TBC)