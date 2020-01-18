Facebook Apologises After Vulgar Translation Of Xi Jinping’s Name

Fb apologised for any offence brought on and mentioned the issue had been mounted. (File)

Fb Inc mentioned on Saturday it was working to learn the way Chinese language chief Xi Jinping’s identify translated into an objectionable phrase in posts on its platform, apologising for any offence brought on and saying the issue had been mounted.

The error got here to mild on the second day of a go to by the president to the Southeast Asian nation, the place Xi and state counsellor Aung San Suu Kyi signed dozens of agreements overlaying large Beijing-backed infrastructure plans.

An announcement in regards to the go to revealed on Suu Kyi’s official Fb web page was plagued by objectional references to the Chinese language President when translated into English from Burmese

It was not clear how lengthy the problem had lasted however Google’s translation operate didn’t present the identical error.

“We have fixed an issue regarding Burmese to English translations on Facebook and are working to identify the cause to ensure that it doesn’t happen again,” Fb mentioned in an announcement.

“This issue is not a reflection of the way our products should work and we sincerely apologise for the offence this has caused,” the Fb mentioned.

China is Fb’s largest nation for income after america, and the tech firm is organising a brand new engineering crew to focus particularly on the profitable promoting enterprise there, Reuters reported final week.

Fb has confronted quite a few issues with translation from Burmese previously. In 2018 it briefly eliminated the operate after a Reuters report confirmed the instrument was producing weird outcomes.