Facebook app joins Twitter just like FACEBOOK! Wait, what?

Fb app at present posted its first-ever tweet from the @facebookapp Twitter account. However did not Fb have already got a Twitter account? That is true however because the Fb app is completely different from the Fb – the corporate – the social media big determined to deliver the app to the world of tweets. The entire ordeal is a little bit bit complicated and that is as a result of each the corporate and the social media platform have the identical identify and the one distinction is the all caps brand for the ‘FACEBOOK’ firm.

In its first-ever tweet, the Fb app additionally tried to differentiate itself from the Fb firm whereas equating itself to the opposite properties owned by ‘FACEBOOK’ like Instagram, WhatsApp, Messenger and Oculus.

Up till now, whereas different Fb-owned apps had a Twitter account, it made sense for Fb app to not have a presence on Twitter as a result of each the social media platforms straight compete with one another. “It’s kind of like if Netflix got a Hulu account,” Fb app posted in a follow-up tweet.

The Twitter accounts of WhatsApp and Instagram replied with a welcome message to the tweet from the Fb app however it’s only a excellent meme ready to be excavated by witty Twitter customers.

Final 12 months, Fb introduced a brand new firm brand to differentiate itself from the Fb app and began including the brand new “all caps” brand on the backside of the companies it owns. Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey additionally took a jibe at Fb’s determination as he posted, “Twitter from TWITTER.”

Customers worldwide additionally shared memes over the event with one consumer tweeting, “This is the new Facebook logo, which is meant to help you avoid confusing Facebook for Facebook.” The latest improvement of Fb app having its very personal Twitter account additionally seems promising with in depth meme prospects, a few of which have already began to pour in.

One consumer tweeted, “Who is in charge of marketing? I’d like to file a cringe complaint”. The opposite posted, “Is this a chapter from black mirror?”

Nonetheless, some customers are additionally comfortable that now they’ll complain about issues with the Fb app on to the platform utilizing Twitter. Some customers have been additionally fast to note that the Fb app joined in September 2019 however took 4 months to tweet something.

