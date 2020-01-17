Facebook Drops Plan To Sell Ads On Whatsapp: Report

There was no official assertion from Fb on the report. (File)

San Francisco:

Fb has reportedly determined to not promote advertisements on WhatsApp – a controversial plan that compelled Brian Acton and Jan Koum, who based the cellular messaging service, to stop almost two years in the past.

In keeping with a The Wall Avenue Journal report, WhatsApp in latest months disbanded a group that had been established to search out the perfect methods to combine advertisements into the service.

“The team’s work was then deleted from WhatsApp’s code,” the report added, quoting individuals acquainted with the matter.

There was no official assertion from Fb on the report.

WhatsApp co-founder Acton left the corporate in 2017, and CEO Jan Koum in August, over their variations with Fb CEO Mark Zuckerberg who aimed to monetize on WhatsApp by introducing advertisements between chats.

Each Acton and Koum by no means needed WhatsApp to turn into a platform stuffed with advertisements.

In an earlier interview with Forbes, Acton defined disagreement on monetising WhatsApp was the rationale he stop Fb and gave up $850 million on the desk.

“At the end of the day, I sold my company. I sold my users’ privacy. I made a choice and a compromise. I live with that every day,” Acton stated.

He alleged that Zuckerberg was in a rush to earn cash from the messaging service and undermine parts of its encryption expertise.

“Focused promoting is what makes me sad, Acton stated.

Fb purchased WhatsApp for $22 billion in 2014.

(Aside from the headline, this story has not been edited by HEARALPUBLICIST employees and is revealed from a syndicated feed.)