Facebook Only Wants To Make Money, Their Behaviour “Shameful”: US Speaker

In a uncommon rebuke of Fb, US Home Speaker Nancy Pelosi has accused the social networking platform of deceptive the American individuals and “schmoozing” US President Donald Trump’s administration out of anti-trust motion.

Ms Pelosi, throughout her weekly press briefing in Washington on Thursday, stated that Fb has been very abusive of the nice alternative that expertise has given them.

“My thought about them is that all they want is their tax cuts and no antitrust action against them, and they schmooze this administration in that regard because so far that is what they’ve received,” Ms Pelosi stated.

She was replying to a query whether or not Fb and its CEO Mark Zuckerberg have an excessive amount of energy.

A number of US lawmakers, together with Senators Kamala Harris and Elizabeth Warren, have been pitching to interrupt up Fb.

Ms Warren even efficiently ran a faux advert on the social media platform that claimed “Mark Zuckerberg and Facebook just endorsed Donald Trump for re-election”.

In accordance with Ms Pelosi, Fb intends to be accomplices for deceptive the American individuals “with money from God knows where”.

“They didn’t even check on the money from Russia in the last election. They never even thought they should. They have been very irresponsible,” she stated. “I think their behaviour is shameful.”

Fb is but to difficulty a press release on Ms Pelosi’s feedback.

“Facebook’s business model is strictly to make money. They don’t care about the impact on children. They don’t care about the impact on truth,” Ms Pelosi added.

