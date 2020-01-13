Facebook rolls out its new redesign to a small number of users, in advance of a full launch

By Michael Thomsen For Dailymail.com

Printed: 14:38 EST, 13 January 2020 | Up to date: 14:42 EST, 13 January 2020

A choose group of Fb customers have been given entry to firm’s formidable new redesign, codenamed ‘FB5.’

Customers chosen to check out the brand new design will see an invite of their notifications tab after they register to the service, asking them in the event that they’d wish to attempt ‘The New Facebook.’

Those that make the change will nonetheless have the choice of returning to the outdated design in the event that they’re unhappy with the change, and everybody can be requested to finish a survey sharing their preliminary ideas on the brand new design.

Fb’s new design has moved to change into extra ‘trendy’ and recent, with a round brand as an alternative of a sq., in addition to the removing of the blue bar, to make approach for extra white area

The overhaul was initially introduced final April at Fb’s annual developer’s convention in San Francisco, the place the corporate defined a few of the adjustments it that may be coming.

Mark Zuckerberg promised the brand new structure can be brisker and extra trendy, downplaying the well-known blue body that was as soon as a outstanding a part of the positioning.

‘This is not nearly constructing options, we have to change a number of the methods we run this firm in the present day,’ he mentioned final yr.

The brand new structure options bigger font and fewer icons to assist reduce down on muddle and create a extra constant general expertise no matter whether or not customers are searching on desktop, smartphone, or a pill.

It additionally lets customers change between a light-weight and darkish background just like iPhone and iPad’s Darkish Mode.

Zuckerberg guarantees the brand new Fb will supply a brand new give attention to person privateness with options like ‘Shut Mates,’ a capability to label a small group of individuals from your pals lists as particularly necessary to you

The brand new replace will even see the widespread launch of Fb Courting, an anticipated new function that can let customers mix parts from their Fb and Instagram profiles for a separate courting profile.

The Courting function will let customers create a listing of ‘Secret Crushes,’ and when two individuals match they’ll be prompted to message one another, just like another courting app.

Fb nonetheless hasn’t introduced a date for when the brand new design can be accessible to everybody, however the firm guarantees will probably be someday this yr.

WHAT IS FACEBOOK’S NEW SECRET CRUSH FEATURE? Fb is making it simpler than ever to search out your subsequent real love. The corporate is launching its long-awaited Fb Courting app, first teased final yr, for customers within the U.S. earlier than the top of the yr, after launching it in 19 nations up to now. As a part of the transfer, Fb is debuting a function referred to as ‘Secret Crush,’ which lets customers match with any pals they might have their eye on. Customers can select as much as 9 pals they’re serious about courting. If a good friend has opted into Fb Courting, they will then get a notification saying they have been chosen as a ‘Secret Crush.’ ‘Individuals have informed us that they imagine there is a chance to discover potential romantic relationships inside their very own prolonged circle of pals,’ the corporate mentioned. ‘So now, in the event you select to make use of Secret Crush, you possibly can choose as much as 9 of your Fb pals who you need to categorical curiosity in.’ Ought to your crush choose you as a crush as nicely, you may get a notification saying you have matched – not not like the way in which Tinder or Bumble works. If the particular person you select as a Secret Crush by no means returns the favor, the particular person won’t ever get notified they have been chosen.

The corporate has additionally promised various enhancements to its providers past simply the positioning redesign, together with dramatically improved velocity in sending messages by way of Messenger.

The standalone Messenger app itself has additionally been shrunken down to simply 30 megabytes, lower than one-third the dimensions of WhatsApp.

The corporate says the brand new smaller app will boot simply two seconds.

The corporate will even launch standalone variations of Messenger for macOS and Home windows.

The brand new model of Messenger will even let customers label sure individuals as ‘Close Friends’ to extra simply begin group threads to share information or pictures with out broadcasting them to 1’s total good friend’s record.

Zuckerberg additionally introduced that Messenger would change to end-to-end encryption to make sure its customers privateness was protected.

‘General that is the most important change to the Fb app and web site within the final 5 years,’ Zuckerberg mentioned of the brand new redesign.