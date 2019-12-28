Facility: Himachal SSC will not have to pay admission fee in competitive exams

Himachal Pradesh competed on Saturday by the State Public Service Fee and State Employees Choice Fee It was determined to exempt girls candidates showing within the examinations from paying the doorway examination charge.

A call on this regard was taken within the cupboard assembly chaired by Chief Minister Jairam Thakur. Additionally in the course of the assembly, it has been determined to represent the State Catastrophe Response Power, which can comprise three firms, maintaining in view the pure and man-made disasters. The federal government stated in an announcement that it’ll assist the state to get its sources again and take motion within the least time in case of pure disasters. The Cupboard has additionally given its consent to offer free textual content books to all college students of Class IX and 10 of the final class finding out in authorities colleges.

