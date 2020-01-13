Facing McGrath Or Being BCCI President – What’s Tougher? Ganguly Answers

BCCI president Sourav Ganguly on Monday mentioned it was “tougher being a player” than donning the hat of an administrator as there isn’t any margin for error whereas batting. The previous India captain was talking throughout the Sportsstar Aces Awards night time in Mumbai. Requested what was more durable between being a participant and BCCI president, Ganguly had no hesitation whereas responding to the query. “It was tougher playing under pressure, because it was one chance while batting, that was very difficult. Here (as BCCI President) if I make a mistake, I come back next day and get it rectified, there if you nicked (Glenn) McGrath outside the off stump…” Ganguly mentioned.

From his time to now, he thought the tempo of the sport has modified.

Batting nice Sunil Gavsakar, who efficiently stood as much as a few of the finest quick bowlers of all time, additionally felt administration is less complicated.

“Yes, I did (hold the office of BCCI president) for a couple of months in 2014, when the Supreme Court appointed me president of the BCCI, IPL, I did it. It was easy,” Gavaskar mentioned.

Requested what he felt modified through the years in cricket, Gavaskar mentioned health.

“I think the fitness, they (players) are much fitter than we were playing, much more stronger and they can hit the ball a fair distance, (they are) physically fit and agile,” Gavaskar mentioned.

Ganguly obtained the very best Workforce of the 12 months Award on behalf of his gamers, who couldn’t flip up for the perform as they’ve a match towards Australia in Mumbai on Tuesday.

“Thank You for giving Indian Test team (Team of the Year award). I am sure all the other three teams have equally done well this year (2019). Congratulations to (batting coach) Vikram (Rathour) and the boys are not here as they have a game tomorrow,” Ganguly, the previous India captain, mentioned.

“And all the best for the new year. It’s the start of a big year, the World Cups – men’s, women’s and U-19, and I hope it goes well,” mentioned Ganguly.