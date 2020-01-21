FACS – “Teenage Hive”

Chicago noise-rock experimentalists FACS proceed to churn out gorgeous new albums at a prolific clip. Final 12 months, they one-upped their 2018 debut Adverse Homes with the tense, pulverizing Lifelike . In 2020 they’ll be again once more with LP3. Titled Void Moments , it's preceded right this moment by “Teenage Hive.”

FACS are particularly expert at creating a way of constructing stress inside their songs by way of dynamic, pummeling rhythms and layers of droning noise. It permits them to sound ominously loud in a novel means, violent however with out the discharge that comes from cathartic riffs or breakdowns. They simply get you swept up within the claustrophobia till you possibly can hardly breathe. It's superior.

They've achieved this as soon as extra on “Teenage Hive,” which arrives right this moment. In keeping with the band's Brian Case, the track “is about not defining your self in order that different individuals can perceive you. The developed consciousness I've seen with my son and his era / peer group concerning gender, id, and human rights is the one hope for the longer term and informs all of Void Moments , which is in the end an album about dealing with who we’re. “

Beneath, watch director Joshua Ford's “Teenage Hive” video.

TRACKLIST:

01 “Boy”

02 “Teenage Hive”

03 “Casual Indifference”

04 “Version”

05 “Void Walker”

06 “Lifelike”

07 “Dub Over”

Void Moments is out three / 27 on Bother In Thoughts.