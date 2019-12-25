Fact Check: Fake ‘Bharat Tere Tukde Tukde’ anti-CAA posters featuring Afzal Guru, Burhan Wani surfaces social media

Anti-CAA protest

Because the Citizenship Modification Act protests have engulfed the complete nation, Delhi Universities Joint Committee of Motion In opposition to CAA organised an anti-CAA assembly, ‘We the folks towards CAA/NRC’ with Zeeshan Ayubb, Arundhati Rai and Swara Bhaskar as the important thing audio system. The present is scheduled for December 25, Artwork College Gate, North Campus, DU at 12:00 pm.

The poster of the assembly, which has been closely circulated on social media, bears Afzal Guru and Burhan Wani’s photos with ‘Bharat tere tukde tukde hongey, Inshallah Inshallah’

Twitter

Actuality test

The unique poster featured photos of Babasaheb Ambedkar and Bhagat Singh together with the like ‘Structure lengthy dwell, Secularism lengthy dwell’, Jai Bheem, Jai Bharat together with the images of Zeeshan, Ayubb, Arundhati Rai and Swara Bhaskar because the lead audio system.

Twitter

Swara Bhaskar took to her Twitter deal with and shared an image of the unique poster of the upcoming present. “How the fake news factory operates.. note how Babasaheb Ambedkar & Bhagat Singh’s photos & Constitutional slogans have been replaced by Burhan Wani, Afzal Guru & anti-Indian slogans.”

Picture: Swara Bhaskar/Twitter

To this, the CAA/NRC Protest Information deal with, which initially posted the picture that includes Bhagat Singh and Ambedkar, shared a tweet stating that the image circulated with anti-India slogans was pretend and the one that includes Bhagat Singh and Ambedkar was unique.

Twitter

(It is a growing story, inputs awaited)