Fact Check: Is Kanhaiya Kumar celebrating death of 76 CRPF soldiers?

IANS

An image of Kanhaiya Kumar, Umar Khalid and Anirban Bhattacharya, former Jawaharlal Nehru College (JNU) college students, is being closely circulated on social media. The image claims that the Kanhaiya Kumar and different JNU college students celebrated the demise of 76 Central Reserve Police Pressure (CRPF) troopers in JNU campus.

Kanhaiya Kumar. Social Tamasha

A Fb web page Social Tamasha has been circulating this little bit of misinformation. The textual content on the image reads, “कैसे भूल सकते हो। जब छत्तीसग़ढ में 76 जवान शहीद हुए थे तब इसी JNU में जश्न मनाया गया था। (How can you forget when 76 CRPF soldiers were killed in Chattisgarh, JNU had celebrated the day.)”

The Declare

was shared with the declare that the JNU college students, together with Kanhaiya Kumar, celebrated the assault on CRPF jawans throughout Dantewada bloodbath. In 2010 bloodbath of 76 safety personnel came about in Chattisgarh.

The reality

Whereas operating the image by means of a reverse picture search, it was discovered that the image was utilized in a narrative by Outlook journal issued on Might 13, 2019, by photojournalist Sanjay Rawat.

Sanjay Rawat confirmed to Alt Information that the image was shot by him on September 10, 2016. The image options college students celebrating the victory of CPI (ML)-affiliated pupil physique All India College students Affiliation (AISA) and CPI’s pupil wing College students’ Federation of India (SFI) within the 2016 JNU college students’ union elections.

Screenshot of Outlook journal. Alt information

The image shared was dated from on September 10, 2016. The Dantewada bloodbath occurred in 2010 and Kanhaiya Kumar was the coed of JNU between the 12 months 2011 and 2019. Kumar was not even the coed of JNU throughout the Dantewada bloodbath.