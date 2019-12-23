Fact Check: ‘Mehbooba Mufti’ gets her facts wrong about 65-year-old Kashmiri detainee who dies in UP’s Allahabad jail

three Hizbul Mujahideen terrorists killed in encounter with safety forces in J&Okay’s Anantnag













The previous Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister (BJP-PDP alliance) Mehbooba Mufti’s official twitter account, which is dealt with by her daughter Iltija, tweeted Mufti’s deal with tweeted out a response condemning the demise of a Kashmiri detainee who was lodged in jail outdoors Kashmir publish the abrogation of Article 370.

Mehbooba Mufti, president of Individuals’s Democratic Get together,REUTERS

The tweet acknowledged, “A 70-year-old is the first Kashmiri political detainee to have died at a jail in Rajasthan. MHA has blood on its hands & must be held accountable.” However did the previous J&Okay CM’s deal with get the info proper? Sure, a Kashmiri detainee was reported lifeless on Saturday, December 21 however the prisoner was not 70-year-old neither was he lodged in Rajasthan jail.

A 65-year-old political prisoner from Kashmir who was lodged within the Naini jail in Uttar Pradesh’s Prayagraj died on Saturday, December 21. Gulam Mohammed Bhat, a resident of Handwara in Kupwara district, was detained below the Public Security Act (PSA) in July. He was shifted to jail together with over 270 others, after August 5 when the abrogation of Article 370 occurred.

Based on the relations of Bhat they have been knowledgeable on Friday night, December 20, that he was unwell and was affected by numerous illnesses.

Haneef Mohammad, Bhat’s son mentioned, “Early on Saturday morning, I was sent to Uttar Pradesh. As soon as we reached Naini jail in the evening, I was told that my father had passed away.” Haneef was allowed to take again his father’s physique and Bhat was buried within the Kulangam village of Handwara in Kupwara district on Sunday night, December 21.

Haneef mentioned he was first knowledgeable just a few days in the past that his father was not maintaining properly. “I told the police to bring him back and that the family would provide treatment here, but no one listened to us. We do not know the cause of death. Jail officials said he had a liver problem,” he mentioned.

Submit Article 370 abrogation

Round 1000’s of individuals, together with at the least 300 political detainees have been shifted out of Kashmir and lodged in numerous jails throughout the nation like Uttar Pradesh, Haryana and Rajasthan publish the August 5 order by the centre. Farooq Abdullah, Omar Abdullah and Mehbooba Mufti have been below prevention detention because the abrogation of Article 370. Final week, Farooq Abdullah’s detention was prolonged by three months.