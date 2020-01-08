Fact check: Trump minimizes IS risk, distorts Iran payout

WASHINGTON — President Donald Trump wrongly dismissed the persevering with risk of the Islamic State group and unfold a false story of the U.S. paying out billions of to Iran as a part of the multinational deal freezing its nuclear program in an deal with Wednesday that fell brief on information.

A have a look at a few of the president’s claims in his remarks on Iran’s missile strike on two Iraqi bases housing U.S. troops under.

On the Islamic State

TRUMP: “Three months ago, after destroying 100% of ISIS and its territorial caliphate …”

THE FACTS: His declare of a 100% defeat is deceptive because the Islamic State nonetheless poses a risk.

IS was defeated in Iraq in 2017, then misplaced the final of its land holdings in Syria in March, marking the top of the extremists’ self-declared caliphate.

Nonetheless, extremist sleeper cells have continued to launch assaults in Iraq and Syria and are believed to be liable for focused killings towards native officers and members of the Syrian Democratic Forces.

As not too long ago as this week, Protection Secretary Mark Esper mentioned the battle towards ISIS in Syria was persevering with.

IS managed giant swaths of northern and japanese Syria, the place it declared a caliphate in 2014, together with giant elements of neighboring Iraq.

U.N. consultants warned in August that IS leaders are aiming to consolidate and create circumstances for an “eventual resurgence in its Iraqi and Syrian heartlands.”

On Iran deal cash

TRUMP: “Iran’s hostility substantially increased after the foolish Iran nuclear deal was signed in 2013. And they were given $150 billion, not to mention $1.8 billion in cash.”

THE FACTS: There was no $150 billion payout from the U.S. treasury or different international locations.

When Iran signed the multinational deal to restrain its nuclear improvement in return for being free of sanctions, it regained entry to its personal belongings, which had been frozen overseas. Iran was allowed to get its a refund. The deal truly was signed in 2015, after a 2013 preliminary settlement. Trump has taken the U.S. out of it.

The $1.eight billion is a separate matter. A payout of roughly that quantity did come from the U.S. treasury. It was to pay an outdated IOU.

Within the 1970s, Iran paid the U.S. $400 million for army gear that was by no means delivered as a result of the federal government was overthrown and diplomatic relations ruptured. After the nuclear deal, the U.S. and Iran introduced they’d settled the matter, with the U.S. agreeing to pay the $400 million principal together with about $1.three billion in curiosity.

The $400 million was paid in money and flown to Tehran on a cargo aircraft, which gave rise to Trump’s earlier dramatic accounts of cash stuffed in barrels or bins and delivered in the dark. The association offered for the curiosity to be paid later, not crammed into containers.

Related Press writers Lolita C. Baldor and Cal Woodward contributed to this report.