Fact check: WhatsApp post of Vijay’s manager confirming about Thalapathy Vijay-Shankar’s collaboration is FAKE

IBT picks finest telephones of 2019













Kollywood was abuzz with the information of Vijay teaming up with Shankar for a movie and Solar Footage would produce the mega-budget venture. A display screen shot of the actor’s supervisor Jagadish confirming it to a media particular person was doing rounds on social media web site. Now, there’s a clarification on the problem.

Vijay and Shankar.PR Handout

Faux WhatsApp Publish

Within the faux publish, the journalist reportedly asks him to substantiate in regards to the rumours of Vijay and Shankar’s collaboration. And Jagadish apparently confirms to him that Solar Footage was funding the venture and Anirudh Ravichander would rating the music.

The dialog of the Whatsapp publish unfold like wildfire among the many followers and main publications like The Instances of India to fell prey to the faux experiences. Giving clarification to the problem, Vijay’s supervisor tweeted, “That’s not mine at all. Someone photoshopped.. @itz_chris_off. [sic]”

The Faux WhatsApp publish doing rounds.Twitter

Is Shankar-Vijay’s movie on the playing cards?

Though he commented in regards to the WhatsApp publish, Jagadish neither confirmed nor denied about Vijay and Shankar’s collaboration. In consequence, the followers nonetheless wish to imagine that the film, which is being known as Thalapathy 65 at this stage, is a chance.

Shankar, who was as soon as aiding Vijay’s father SA Chandrasekhar, had first approached Vijay for Mudhalvan. Owing to the controversial content material, the actor had turned down the supply. A few years later, they joined arms for Nanban, the Tamil remake of blockbuster Hindi movie three Idiots.

In the meantime, Shankar is engaged on his formidable Indian 2 wherein Kamal Haasan performs the lead. Kajal Aggarwal, Siddharth and Rakul Preet Singh are a part of the ensemble solid. The movie is scheduled to hit the screens in 2021.

Alternatively, Vijay is engaged on Lokesh Kanagaraj-directorial Grasp. The actor has not introduced his subsequent movie after wrapping up his present venture.