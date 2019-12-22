Factory-worker turned Tory MP to work old job on Christmas Day, despite snatching Redcar from Labour

By Shari Miller For Mailonline

He stormed to a Conservative victory, snatching the North Yorkshire seat of Redcar from Labour for the primary time since 1974.

However earlier than Jacob Younger correctly arrives in Westminster, the newly-elected MP has pledged to maintain engaged on Christmas Day with the remainder of his manufacturing facility colleagues as a result of he, ‘could not drop the lads in it’.

Aptly-named Younger, 26, is amongst a brand new breed of 20-somethings nicknamed ‘Boris’s infants’, who stormed Labour’s conventional fiefdoms within the North and Midlands – and received.

The Brexit-supporting chemical operator polled 18,811 votes, beating Labour’s Anna Turley into second place with 15,289 and rising the Tory vote share by 12.9 share factors.

Against this, in 2017 Turley polled 23,623 votes, together with her nearest rival, Conservative candidate Peter Gibson pulling in 14,138 votes.

Three years in the past, he helped lead the Vote Depart marketing campaign in Teesside and on this month’s basic election, swept to energy on the again of a message to ‘Get Brexit Performed’.

Talking to Teesside Stay about his momentous victory, the chemical course of operator at Wilton mentioned: ‘I ought to have been working a three-month discover, however my employer has been actually beneficiant and mentioned I can go away any time.

‘But when I did not do Christmas Day it I would be dropping the lads at work in it.’

Intending to go away his job after January 1, 2020, Younger added that he’s trying ahead to a brand new begin as an MP and had already been busy receiving casework and correspondence to answer.

He added: ‘I’ve lived in Teesside my complete life and I did not suppose change would come so rapidly in our space, however I am so happy it has.’