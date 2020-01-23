Fadnavis Government Tapped Phones Of Opposition Leaders: Minister

Devendra Fadnavis authorities has misused the federal government equipment (File)

Mumbai:

Maharashtra House Minister Anil Deshmukh on Thursday alleged that the earlier Devendra Fadnavis authorities misused authorities equipment to faucet the telephones of opposition leaders, and an inquiry has been ordered on this regard.

Speaking to reporters right here, he stated the cyber cell of the state police division has been directed to look into the complaints of phone-tapping and snooping of leaders who have been then within the opposition.

He stated the federal government can also be looking for these officers, who had been reportedly despatched to Israel to review the snooping software program then.

“The cyber cell of Maharashtra police has been asked to look into the various complaints of snooping/phone tapping that came in during the previous government. The inquiry is being done following complaints of snooping on opposition leaders, especially during the formation of (Maharashtra Vikas Aghadi) government,” Mr Deshmukh stated.

“There is no doubt that the previous dispensation has misused the government machinery to tap of phones of leaders from opposition parties,” he stated.

“There were reports that some officers were sent to Israel to study the snooping software. We are finding out who had gone to Israel and whether there was any official engagement,” Mr Deshmukh stated.

When requested in regards to the police deployment for the ”Mumbai 24 hours” coverage permitting malls, multiplexes and outlets to stay open round the clock within the metropolis from January 27, he stated town police commissioner is getting ready a proposal for extra deployment required.

“The decision will be taken accordingly. Locations in nine residential areas are being identified, where shops and eateries in malls and mill compounds are likely to be open. If private establishments require police security, they will have to pay for it,” he stated.

The minister additionally stated that eight,000 new posts within the state police might be stuffed.

“Majority of these posts will be constables. As many as 11.87 lakh applications have been received. The process for recruitment will initiate soon and completed at the earliest,” he stated.