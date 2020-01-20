Faf Du Plessis Quashes Retirement Talk After Big Defeat To England

South African captain Faf du Plessis denied rumours of retirement Monday saying he would proceed to guide the struggling staff regardless of an innings defeat to England. “There are a lot of rumours about retirement,” he stated after South Africa misplaced the third Check in opposition to England by an innings and 53 runs — their seventh defeat in eight Check matches. “I think I have been pretty clear that I have committed myself to Cricket South Africa until the T20 World Cup (in Australia in October and November).” “Definitely,” he stated when requested whether or not he was below extra strain than at another time of his profession, including “I’m not a robot.”

“It’s a tough time but there’s no running away from it,” he stated. “There is not any escape. I am the chief of the staff. It (strain) comes with the job description.

“There was a time when it was good and simple and all the pieces was going our means as a staff. We had a powerful staff and a excessive success ratio.

“Now we are on the bottom side of that wave. We’ve got to go back to the office and work again.”

Nevertheless, he stated his Check profession might come to an finish later this 12 months after the fourth Check in opposition to England, beginning on the Wanderers in Johannesburg on Friday, and a two-Check tour of the West Indies in July and August.

“I want to be the strongest leader I can be for the team and for now that’s committing to this series,” he stated.

“The worst thing a leader can do is pull the plug mid-series and say, ‘Sorry boys, I’m out, I’ve had enough’. I don’t think that is what leadership is about. You have to stick through the tough times as well.”