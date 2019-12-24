Faf Du Plessis Turns Jurgen Klopp Fan After Meeting Him In Cape Town

South African cricket captain Faf du Plessis stated on Tuesday that an opportunity assembly with Liverpool supervisor Jurgen Klopp had turned him right into a fan. Du Plessis was having dinner with Springbok rugby captain Siya Kolisi in a Cape City restaurant in November when Klopp, on a personal go to to South Africa, walked in. Kolisi has been a long-time Liverpool fan and Du Plessis posted an image on each Instagram and Twitter displaying the 2 captains and Klopp, commenting that Kolisi had a “man-crush moment”.

Klopp recognised Kolisi after watching the Springboks win the Rugby World Cup ultimate in Japan some 10 days earlier and got here throughout to congratulate him.

“Did he recognise you?” requested a journalist at Du Plessis’ press convention forward of the primary Check in opposition to England, beginning on Thursday. “No,” admitted the cricket captain to laughter. “But he said he watches cricket. The Liverpool guys watched the Cricket World Cup and saw how well England did.”

Du Plessis stated he had by no means turn out to be an in depth follower of soccer however stated assembly Klopp had modified that. “For someone to be that famous, he is a great guy and that’s what I believe real leadership is about. It’s about connecting with people, having great relationships with people, so I became a massive fan.”