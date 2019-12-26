Fahad Fasil’s Maheshinte Prathikaram gets Telugu remake, to be produced by makers of Baahubali

Trivikram Srinivas launches Abburi Ravi first look in Operation Gold Fish













One query that has troubled Baahubali makers for a very long time is “Why Kattappa killed Baahubali.” After that, they had been requested “What is your next film after Baahubali?” Properly, lastly, after a protracted wait, the Shobu Yarlagadda and Prasad Devineni, the proud makers of Baahubali, have secretly made a tremendous movie and it’s titled Uma Maheshwara Ugra Roopasya.

Satya Dev as Uma MaheswaraPR Handout

Actor Satya Dev, who’s fashionable for movies like Bluff Grasp, Ghazi Assault, George Reddy, iSmart Shankar and lots of others, is taking part in the lead function on this movie which is an official remake of Maheshinte Prathikaram, a Malayalam movie which has Fahad Fasil in lead function. The Malayalam is a blockbuster hit and one of many gems of Malayalam cinema. It has acquired reward from throughout for being uncooked and rustic.

The manufacturing home of the movie, Arka Media Works tweeted, “We are happy to announce our collaboration with director @mahaisnotanoun for our film #UmaMaheshwaraUgraRoopasya in collaboration with Mahayana Motion Pictures… @ActorSatyadev is the lead! #UMUR Announcement Video – https://youtu.be/CIgiv-nEnK0 @[email protected] @appunitc.” (sic)

Commerce analyst Taran Adarsh took to his Twitter deal with to share concerning the venture and wrote, “ANNOUNCEMENT… #Baahubali producers Shobu Yarlagadda and Prasad Devineni announce new movie… #Telugu remake of #FaahadFasil’s #Malayalam hit #MaheshintePrathikaram… Titled #UmaMaheswaraUgraRoopasya… Stars #SatyadevKancharana… Directed by Venkatesh Maha.#UmaMaheswaraUgraRoopasya is co-produced by Vijaya Praveena Paruchuri… Fully shot in #Araku and now in post-production levels… 17 April 2020 launch.

The movie is being directed by Venkatesh Maha of Care of Kancherapalem fame and cop-produced by Vijaya Praveena Paruchuri, who’s a co-producer of the identical movie. It’s slated for launch on April 17, 2020.