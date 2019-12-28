Fairytale ending for Christmas panto when leading actor proposes to his co-star on stage

By Raven Saunt and Tracey Kandohla For Mailonline

Revealed: 15:49 EST, 28 December 2019 | Up to date: 16:00 EST, 28 December 2019

There was a fairytale ending for one Christmas pantomime after the main actor popped the query to his co-star on stage.

Matthew Pomeroy was taking part in the eponymous hero in a festive manufacturing of Aladdin at De Montfort Corridor in Leicester.

The 30-year-old was performing alongside his 26-year-old girlfriend, Natasha Lamb, who took up the position of Princess Jasmine.

However Matthew shocked her by getting down on one knee and proposing on the finish of yesterday’s efficiency.

In a video that captured the heart-warming second, the pair will be seen standing within the centre of the stage throughout the closing curtain name.

Matthew faces the viewers as he proudly says: ‘For the final 4 years you may have modified my life.

‘You’re the kindest, most caring particular person…’

Matthew Pomeroy, 30, was taking part in the eponymous hero in a festive manufacturing of Aladdin at De Montfort Corridor in Leicester alongside his girlfriend Natasha Lamb, 26

Matthew shocked her by getting down on one knee and proposing on the finish of yesterday’s efficiency

He then turns towards Natasha because the viewers realises what’s about to occur and burst into applause.

Matthew and Natasha’s co-stars egg them on as he pulls a hoop field from the within of his gown.

Natasha fidgets nervously as Matthew factors out her dad and mom who he has strategically positioned within the viewers to look at the proposal.

He then will get down on one knee in entrance of her as he says: ‘Tash, I like you with all my coronary heart, you are my finest pal and for those who’ll let me I need to share my life with you endlessly.’

Natasha nods enthusiastically as confetti bursts down from the ceiling accompanied by a surge of raucous applause.

Matthew slips the ring on to her finger earlier than the pair hug each other.

The present continues because the viewers are inspired to get to their ft and the video ends shortly after.

Matthew turns towards Natasha because the viewers realises what’s about to occur and burst into applause. Their co-stars egg them on as he pulls a hoop field from the within of his gown

He then will get down on one knee in entrance of her as he says: ‘Tash, I like you with all my coronary heart, you are my finest pal and for those who’ll let me I need to share my life with you endlessly’

The couple first met backstage throughout a efficiency at Butlins in Minehead, Somerset, in 2015.

Sarah Boden, Enterprise and Advertising Director of Coventry-based Think about Theatre which co-produced the Christmas panto, instructed The MailOnline: ‘The group went loopy and wild when Matt stepped ahead to suggest. They weren’t anticipating it.

‘It was simply magical. What a finale. It is an entire new world!

‘He had bought his unsuspecting household and Tasha’s there.

She had completely no concept he was about to ask her to marry him and did not even know her household have been within the viewers. She mentioned sure.

‘It was an exquisite expertise for everybody and we want this proficient younger couple a really pleased and shiny future collectively.’

Talking after the proposal, Matthew mentioned: ‘It was scary. I hadn’t labored out the place to place the ring after my costume change for the finale because it did not have pockets so once I bowed I assumed it will fall out the belt.

‘However I spend my life on stage, it is my pleased place. Proposing on there suits me completely.’

He mentioned it was ‘extra magical and particular’ that each their households have been there to witness the event.

Natasha added: ‘I had no concept what he was going to do, it was unimaginable. I am a bit overwhelmed. It’s kind of of a blur so I am glad I’ve bought the video to look at it again!

‘It is one of the best ways for us. We spend every single day collectively on stage and shall keep it up for nonetheless many extra years to come back.’