Faith Healer – “2020”

The Edmonton duo Religion Healer have launched two improbable, fascinating albums – 2015 's Cosmic Troubles and 2017 's Attempt; -) – and maybe they're aiming so as to add a 3rd in 2020 ? Simply earlier than we embarked upon the brand new decade final evening, Jessica Jalbert and Renny Wilson shared two variations of a brand new observe named for the brand new 12 months. “2020,” accessible in “original” and “extended” mixes, takes Religion Healer's psych-pop sounds in a dance-oriented route, leading to a hallucinogenic celebration observe that jogs my memory of Guerilla Toss or Gang Gang Dance. Take a look at each variations of the music under, and hold your eye out for extra new Religion Healer this 12 months.

And since we missed it final summer time, right here’s Religion Healer utterly remodeling the Band’s “When You Awake” in a Polaris Prize session.