Faith No More announce UK benefit show for Australian bushfire relief

Religion No Extra have introduced a present in Manchester to boost cash for the continued aid efforts within the wake of Australia’s bush hearth disaster.

The band will play the town’s O2 Apollo on June 9, with all proceeds going to Australian wildlife rescue charity WIRES and volunteer firefighter organisation the CFS Basis.

“Reading the news about what’s been happening in Australia has been heartbreaking,” mentioned the band in a Fb submit asserting the gig. “It’s hard to even comprehend the scale of damage; hopefully this small contribution on our part can make a difference somewhere.”

Tickets for the present go on sale at 10am tomorrow (January 24).

The gig is an addition to plenty of Religion No Extra tour dates set for the UK subsequent summer time, which embody a second present on the Apollo. Their full dates are as follows:

JUNE

09 – Manchester, O2 Apollo



10 – Manchester, O2 Apollo



11 – Glasgow, O2 Academy



13 – Punchestown, Racecourse,



15 – Birmingham, O2 Academy



16 – London, O2 Academy Brixton



17 – London, O2 Academy Brixton

Regardless of the band’s first UK exhibits in half a decade, keyboard participant Roddy Bottum mentioned they don’t have any plans to comply with them with new music.

“I think we’re all at an age, or at a time in our lives, where looking back at what we’ve done is a profound place to be,” he mentioned. “I’m super-proud of what we’ve done in a way that I haven’t been before.”