“Fake News A New Menace,” Says President Ram Nath Kovind

The din of “breaking news syndrome” has consumed the media, Ram Nath Kovind mentioned. (File)

New Delhi:

Asserting that the din of the “breaking news syndrome” has consumed the media, President Ram Nath Kovind right this moment mentioned pretend information has emerged as a brand new menace whose purveyors name themselves journalists and taint a noble career.

The basic precept of restraint and duty has been undermined considerably within the din of the breaking information syndrome, President Kovind mentioned whereas addressing a gathering on the Ramnath Goenka Excellence in Journalism awards ceremony in New Delhi

President Kovind mentioned outdated timers would recall the magical touchstone of 5 Ws and H (what, when, why, the place, who and the way) whose solutions have been important for a narrative to qualify as a information report.

“Fake news has emerged a new menace, whose purveyors proclaim themselves as journalists and taint this noble profession,” he mentioned. The president mentioned that journalists are likely to put on many hats within the line of their obligation.

“These days, they often assume the role of an investigator, a prosecutor and a judge – all rolled into one,” he mentioned.

President Kovind mentioned it requires quite a lot of interior energy and unimaginable ardour for journalists to play so many roles at a time to reach at reality.

“Their versatility is praiseworthy. But that prompts me to ask if such a sweeping exercise of power is accompanied by genuine accountability?” he requested.

President Kovind mentioned tales exposing nice social and financial inequalities are ignored, and their place is taken by trivia.

“Instead of helping promote scientific temper, some run after irrational practices in their search for eyeballs and ratings,” he mentioned.