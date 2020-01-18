Fake order for postponement of examination on whatsapp viral

Friday paper by an individual within the semester examinations launched in schools affiliated to Chau Charan Singh College The faux order to postpone went viral on WhatsApp. As quickly as this order issued with the signature of the Controller of Examinations, there was a stir within the schools. When the universities phoned college for affirmation, the orders weren’t confirmed. The college instantly known as all of the facilities and nodal facilities and instructed to not take motion on the viral order. The college carried out the examination in any respect the facilities at a predetermined time.

On Friday, there have been semester examinations at numerous facilities in Meerut-Saharanpur division. However somebody made a faux order to postpone the whole January examination 17, within the morning, disturbing the sooner orders issued by the college. As quickly as this order went viral, college students and schools began calling the college campus. In keeping with the examination controller Dr. Ashwini Kumar, the precise standing was knowledgeable to all of the facilities as quickly as the knowledge was obtained. The order that went viral was fully faux. The examination was carried out as per the scheduled schedule by calling all of the nodal and facilities. In keeping with the Controller of Examinations, the college has made a criticism concerning the faux order going viral within the cyber cell. On the similar time, this isn’t the primary case of constructing faux orders within the college. Two years in the past the college's faux examination program went viral. Even earlier than this, many faux orders to postpone the examination have gone viral.