Fake Pharmacy Call Centre Duping US Nationals Busted, 2 Arrested: Police

Mumbai Police raided the third ground of Sumer Plaza and busted a faux name centre. (Representational)

Mumbai:

Two folks have been arrested in Mumbai’s Andheri space for allegedly working a faux name centre that focused United States nationals on the pretext of promoting low-cost medicines on-line, police mentioned on Monday.

Performing on a tip-off, a Crime Department staff raided the third ground of Sumer Plaza and busted a faux name centre. The 2 folks arrested have been recognized as Mudassar Harun Makandar (34) and Ashley Glen D’souza (34), Senior Inspector Sunil Mane mentioned.

“They would target US citizens through VoIP calls by claiming to be an online pharmacy. They would offer to sell Viagra, Cilais and Levitra, generally medicines for sexual problems like erectile dysfunction, at cheap rates,” one other police official mentioned.

“Once the sale was made and the payment obtained online, the accused would stop contact with the buyer,” he added.

A case was registered for dishonest and impersonation underneath related sections of IPC and Info Expertise Act, the official mentioned.