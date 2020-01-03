Fake pizza driver steals Amazon packages from a doorstep

By Darren Boyle for MailOnline

A supply driver was caught pink handed on a door bell digicam stealing Amazon packages from a home-owner’s doorstep.

The thief approached the house in Alexandria, Virginia carrying a few pizza containers.

The person was utterly oblivious to the doorbell app which was recording every little thing that occurred.

House proprietor Ken Prol watched on digicam as a supply driver appeared to drop some pizza off at his home in Alexandria, Virginia whereas he was away in New York for Christmas

The driving force dropped off the pizza containers on the door step earlier than returning to his automotive

The driving force picked up a lot of Amazon packages that had earlier been left on the doorstep

The home-owner Ken Prol advised NBC Washington that he was in New York for Christmas however watched the thief strategy in actual time.

Mr Prol shouted on the thief who ignored his instruction to return the packages which contained some shampoo and hair conditioner for his fiancee.

He stated: ‘It didn’t work however it was simply form of irritating and somewhat shocking that it really occurred.’

One in all his neighbours later confirmed that they had been anticipating the pizza.

Fairfax County Police are investigating the case.

Mr Prol confirmed that Amazon changed the lacking shampoo and conditioner freed from cost.