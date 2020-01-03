Fake pizza driver steals Amazon packages from a doorstep

Taking the pizza! Pretend meals supply driver is caught on doorbell digicam stealing Amazon packages after recognizing the containers sitting on doorstep
- Ken Prol from Virginia watched on his telephone as a person approached his home
- Mr Prol was in New York Metropolis for Christmas and was watching a doorbell digicam
- A person carrying pizza containers stole a number of packages from his doorstep
- Mr Prol stated Amazon has agreed to interchange the packages stolen by the thief
A supply driver was caught pink handed on a door bell digicam stealing Amazon packages from a home-owner’s doorstep.
The thief approached the house in Alexandria, Virginia carrying a few pizza containers.
The person was utterly oblivious to the doorbell app which was recording every little thing that occurred.
House proprietor Ken Prol watched on digicam as a supply driver appeared to drop some pizza off at his home in Alexandria, Virginia whereas he was away in New York for Christmas
The driving force dropped off the pizza containers on the door step earlier than returning to his automotive
The driving force picked up a lot of Amazon packages that had earlier been left on the doorstep
The home-owner Ken Prol advised NBC Washington that he was in New York for Christmas however watched the thief strategy in actual time.
Mr Prol shouted on the thief who ignored his instruction to return the packages which contained some shampoo and hair conditioner for his fiancee.
He stated: ‘It didn’t work however it was simply form of irritating and somewhat shocking that it really occurred.’
One in all his neighbours later confirmed that they had been anticipating the pizza.
Fairfax County Police are investigating the case.
Mr Prol confirmed that Amazon changed the lacking shampoo and conditioner freed from cost.
Mr Prol stated a neighbour recognized the thief as her common pizza supply driver
