Falcons choose stability: Dan Quinn, GM Thomas Dimitroff to remain in 2020

ATLANTA — Wrapping up one other disappointing season however buoyed by a robust end, the Atlanta Falcons introduced Friday they’re retaining coach Dan Quinn in 2020.

Proprietor Arthur Clean additionally determined to retain basic supervisor Thomas Dimitroff for subsequent season, although there will likely be organizational adjustments that restore President and CEO Wealthy McKay to a extra distinguished function within the soccer operations.

In one other change, Quinn will surrender the twin function as defensive coordinator that he took on this 12 months. Raheem Morris will take over the job, hardly a shock after he switched to the defensive workers at midseason and sparked a serious turnaround.

“It’s easy to make changes,” Clean mentioned throughout a information convention on the staff’s coaching facility in suburban Flowery Model “It’s almost easier in many ways to make changes than to not make changes.”

Ultimately, the longtime Falcons proprietor selected stability over change, even with the Falcons assured of their second straight dropping season.

“It’s about winning games, winning championships, winning rings. That’s what our core philosophy has to be,” Clean mentioned. “My belief is this group, this leadership group, this coaching group, can get us there more quickly than any other approach we could’ve taken.”

Clean made the choice earlier than the Falcons (6-9) head to Tampa Bay for the season finale Sunday, eradicating Atlanta from the checklist of groups that could be heading for a training change.

Maybe essentially the most shocking growth was McKay reclaiming a serious function in soccer operations.

A former basic supervisor with each the Falcons and the Buccaneers, McKay was bumped upstairs when Dimitroff was employed as GM in 2008. Since then, McKay has argely targeting enterprise operations, most notably the advanced plan that led to the opening of the staff’s new retractable-roof stadium in 2017.

Now, Quinn and Dimitroff will report on to McKay, with Clean retaining oversight of soccer operations. McKay will change into the direct conduit to the proprietor on all football-related issues.

“It doesn’t seem strange to me,” Clean mentioned. “He’s extraordinarily connected to the sport and to the NFL and what’s going on. Getting the stadium built required a lot of his time, but his knowledge of the NFL is as current today as it has been for the last 25 years.”

McKay confused that Quinn and Dimitroff will proceed to make the personnel selections, with the coach retaining the ultimate say over the 53-man roster.

However McKay agreed to Clean’s request that he change into a visual presence on the Falcons coaching advanced, which implies he’ll be readily available no less than 4 days every week.

“It’s a matter of focus, not a matter of change,” McKay mentioned. “They will still make decisions. I’m charged with the job of making sure our processes work and make sure I give them the support they need.”

Quinn clearly saved his job with a 5-2 report over the second half of the season, together with the present three-game successful streak.

Simply as necessary was how the Falcons turned issues round after a 1-7 begin.

Quinn agreed to main adjustments throughout a midseason bye week with the staff mired in a six-game dropping streak, notably shifting Morris from receivers coach to a job overseeing the secondary and aiding with defensive play-calling.

The Falcons additionally simplified their defensive scheme and moved some gamers into completely different positions the place they’ve been simpler.

“I looked at a coach who was willing to be very reflective and has a lot of humility about himself and about his own decision-making,” Clean mentioned. “I give him tremendous credit for doing that. He made the changes he needed to make.”

Quinn has a report of 42-37 as he completes his fifth season as Atlanta’s coach. In the course of the 2016 season, he led the staff to solely the second Tremendous Bowl look in franchise historical past, the place the Falcons infamously squandered a 28-Three lead within the second half earlier than dropping to the New England Patriots in additional time.

Atlanta made one other playoff look in 2017, reaching the divisional spherical of the NFC playoffs earlier than dropping to the eventual Tremendous Bowl champion Philadelphia Eagles.

However the staff has slumped to dropping marks the final two seasons, stricken by accidents and questionable personnel strikes, resulting in 1000’s of empty seats at $1.5 billion Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

Clean mentioned bluntly that poor teaching was a serious reason behind the staff’s issues within the first half of the season. He additionally criticized Quinn for dragging his toes on making adjustments.

“The major criticism I have of our coach is he probably should have made some of these changes sooner,” Clean mentioned. “I think the second half of the season is great and gives us a trail we can follow as we look into next year, but after you’re 1-7, it’s a little bit late. The music has kind of stopped playing.”

Quinn fired all three coordinators after final season and took over the protection himself, hoping his hands-on presence would result in main enchancment. The transfer backfired, however the staff has proven important enchancment on protection since Morris moved to that facet of the road. As a part of the swap, Quinn largely ceded the defensive play-calling duties to Morris and linebackers coach Jeff Ulbrich.

The Falcons, who had been 31st in factors allowed after Week eight, have ranked within the prime 10 in most statistical classes over the past seven video games.

Morris was Tampa Bay’s head coach from 2009-11.

No choice was introduced on different potential workers adjustments, although there was experiences about the way forward for offensive coordinator Dirk Koetter.

Led by Matt Ryan and Julio Jones, the Falcons had a record-breaking offense throughout their Tremendous Bowl season with Kyle Shanahan directing the offense.

Shanahan left after that season to change into head coach of the San Francisco 49ers, and the Falcons haven’t come near matching the offensive manufacturing of their 2016 season. Steve Sarkisian served two seasons as offensive coordinator earlier than Koetter, one other former Buccaneers head coach, took over this season.

Comply with Paul Newberry on Twitter at www.twitter.com/pnewberry1963 His work could be discovered at https://apnews.com

Extra AP NFL: https://apnews.com/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL