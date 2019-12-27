Fallon Sherrock bids to advance to the fourth round of the PDC World Championships

By Ollie Lewis For Mailonline

Revealed: 09:48 EST, 27 December 2019 | Up to date: 11:59 EST, 27 December 2019

Fallon Sherrock’s fairytale journey is over after the 25-year-old was knocked out of the PDC World Championship by Chris Dobey in entrance of a raucous Alexandra Palace on Friday.

Sherrock, from Milton Keynes, had entered the third spherical contest with 22nd seed Dobey in scintillating kind, having seen off Ted Evans and 11th seed Mensur Suljovic on her strategy to Friday’s showdown, incomes the title Queen of Darts.

However her journey is over after Dobey got here from behind twice to return out on high in a Four-2 victory, to advance to the fourth spherical of this 12 months’s Championship.

Fallon Sherrock is out of the PDC World Championships after dropping to Chris Dobey

The Milton Keynes star fell to a Four-2 loss to her fellow Brit in entrance of a packed Alexandra Palace

Fan favorite Sherrock acquired a hero’s welcome as she made her strategy to the oche

It regarded as if a shock was on the playing cards as soon as once more as Sherrock stormed into the lead with a blitzing first leg to the shock of Dobey. Tennis nice Billie Jean King tweeted her help of the 25-year-old because the match was being performed out.

She stated: ‘Congratulations, @Fsherrock! Stick with it!’

Dobey was struggling to hit his exit photographs as Sherrock fired again with some tonne-plus exits to the delight of the watching Ally Pally. She would lead 2-1 earlier than Dobey mounted a comeback.

The 25-year-old leaves the match with a £25,000 jackpot after her two victories

The 29-year-old discovered his rhythm to win the next three units and ship the fan favorite dwelling with a jackpot of £25,000, following her two wins en path to Friday’s match.

Sherrock captured the hearts and minds of the nation along with her show on the Championship, and acquired a message of help from tennis nice Billie Jean King to congratulate her for her performances.

Sherrock was left surprised by King’s first message after her win over 11th seed Mensur Suljovic, saying: ‘Oh my God, I by no means thought somebody like that will be contacting me or congratulating me. I imply, that is me. I am only a regular particular person. These items does not occur to me.’