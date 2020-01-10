Famed golf course designer Pete Dye dies at 94

Pete Dye by no means thought golf was meant to be truthful, inspiring him to construct programs that had been visually intimidating. The island inexperienced on the TPC Sawgrass. Extra bunkers than could possibly be counted at Whistling Straits.

Dye, among the many forefront of recent golf structure, died Thursday morning at age 94. His firm, Dye Design, posted the information on its Twitter account. Dye had been affected by Alzheimer’s.

His golf programs have held 4 main championships, most just lately at Whistling Straits in Wisconsin, which is able to host the Ryder Cup this 12 months. He additionally had a number of programs on the PGA Tour, largely notably the TPC Sawgrass, the place the Stadium Course has held The Gamers Championship since 1982.

Lots of the programs had been designed along with his spouse, Alice, who died final February at 91. She famously urged to her husband as they had been clearing out a swamp at Sawgrass, “Why not just make an island green?”

“He was an icon when it comes to golf course design,” mentioned Brandt Snedeker, who gained on the Dye-designed Harbourtown Golf Hyperlinks in Hilton Head, South Carolina. “He was a man who actually made you uncomfortable the entire spherical. And he did it visually. He’d all the time make you suppose.

“He’s one of those guys that you respected him because he built some great golf courses,” Snedeker mentioned with a smile. “But in the midst of playing them, you hated his guts.”

His programs had been usually described as “Dye-abolical” due to the penalties they may inflict with a nasty shot. However they had been memorable, and infrequently troublesome. Amongst them was Blackwolf Run, the place Se Ri Pak gained her first U.S. Girls’s Open in 1998 at 6-over par.

Dye was inducted into the World Golf Corridor of Fame in 2008

PGA Tour Commissioner Jay Monahan known as him “one of the most important course architects of this or any generation.”