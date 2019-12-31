Famed Jesuit priest abused boy 1,000 times around the world: lawsuit

CHICAGO — A globe-trotting Jesuit priest with ties to Mom Teresa sexually abused an American boy “more than 1,000 times, in multiple states and countries,” a lawsuit filed Monday in California state court docket in San Francisco alleges.

Within the lawsuit and in interviews with The Related Press, Robert J. Goldberg, now 61, describes years of psychological management and sexual abuse he suffered from age 11 into maturity whereas working as a valet for the late Rev. Donald J. McGuire.

McGuire died in federal jail in 2017 whereas serving a 25-year sentence for molesting different boys who got here beneath his sway.

Goldberg says he remained within the Jesuit’s thrall for almost 40 years, even volunteering to testify in McGuire’s protection throughout felony trials in Wisconsin and Illinois.

The lawsuit filed Monday doesn’t at present title the defendants, however Goldberg’s attorneys say the defendants will embrace the Jesuit order within the US and the order’s high chief on the Vatican. On the time of the abuse in opposition to Goldberg, the swimsuit alleges, Catholic officers knew that McGuire had been repeatedly accused of sexually abusing boys and went to nice lengths to cowl up his crimes.

Within the almost twenty years because the US Catholic abuse scandal erupted, 1000’s of survivors have stepped ahead to inform painful tales. A whole bunch extra revealed their abuse in lawsuits earlier this yr, when the state of New York opened a one-year window that permits survivors to file youngster intercourse abuse lawsuits with out regard to the statute of limitations. And lots of extra, like Goldberg, are anticipated to make the most of the same window that opens Jan. 1 in California.

However many victims nonetheless endure in silence, typically taking many years to step ahead, in the event that they ever do. Advocates say that abusive monks, as representatives of God, exert highly effective management over the youngsters they aim, particularly when they’re serving to the youngsters and their households overcome poverty or different obstacles.

Goldberg was 11 when he met McGuire in 1970, someday when he and his sister had been sitting on a curb outdoors a Chicago tavern, ready for his or her mom to come back out.

McGuire gave the household a experience dwelling and ingratiated himself with Goldberg’s mom, persuading her that her son could be higher off dwelling beneath his supervision, in keeping with the lawsuit.

Throughout this time, the swimsuit says, Goldberg would spend evenings at McGuire’s dwelling quarters or would return to the household’s dwelling with McGuire, who would sleep with him in his mattress. In the meantime, Goldberg’s mom got here to depend on the funds that McGuire paid Goldberg for working as his assistant, $300 to $500 every week.

“He was very controlling. I had no say whatsoever,” Goldberg instructed the AP. “Whatever he told my mother he wanted me to do, I had to do it.”

Goldberg and his household adopted alongside in 1976 when McGuire moved to California to take a instructing job on the College of San Francisco, a Jesuit faculty, and promote a roving ministry wherein he presided over spiritual retreats for rich Catholics, gathering massive donations alongside the best way.

It was throughout this time that McGuire cast ties with the longer term saint, Mom Teresa, turning into her religious adviser whereas vetting nuns in search of to affix the spiritual order she based, the Missionaries of Charity.

Goldberg mentioned his emotions about McGuire started to vary after listening to victims testify at his felony trial in Chicago, the place Goldberg was scheduled to testify on McGuire’s behalf.

He wasn’t referred to as to the stand to testify however got here away feeling, he mentioned, that McGuire had “no remorse” for what he’d executed to Goldberg and different victims.

Considerations about McGuire began way back to the early 1960s, when he was dwelling in Europe and church officers in Germany and Austria despatched alarming experiences about his relations with younger boys.

The complaints continued however he remained a priest in good standing for 40 years. In 1994, Mom Teresa wrote a letter of assist to the Jesuit order to specific her “confidence and trust” in McGuire. She mentioned she believed allegations in opposition to McGuire had been unfaithful.

McGuire wasn’t faraway from lively ministry till 2007. He was defrocked in 2008.

Officers within the Jesuits’ Midwest Province couldn’t be reached for touch upon Monday’s lawsuit, which was filed by a nationwide legislation agency with experience in clergy abuse litigation, Jeff Anderson & Associates.

In 2012, the Chicago Jesuit official who obtained Mom Teresa’s letter, the Rev. Bradley M. Schaeffer, issued a press release apologizing for failing to rein McGuire in. “I deeply remorse that my actions weren’t sufficient to stop him from partaking in these horrific crimes,’’ he mentioned.

Final yr, when the Midwest Jesuits launched an inventory naming 65 accused Jesuits, together with McGuire, Provincial Brian G. Paulson issued the same apology. “We are painfully aware that in earlier decades, some Midwest Jesuits were not removed from ministry quickly enough,” he mentioned. “We are deeply sorrowful.”