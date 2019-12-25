Families hit out after discovering Christmas dinner is ruined by ‘rotten’ and ‘stinking’ turkeys

By Isabella Nikolic For Mailonline

Christmas dinners throughout the nation have been ruined by rancid and rotting turkeys and chickens that have been offered by numerous supermarkets.

Some individuals who purchased festive poultry from Tesco, Aldi and Morrisons have been compelled to make final minute modifications to their meals after they discovered their meat coated in mould.

Peter Thomlinson stated: ‘Effectively thanks Aldi for the hen that has gone off earlier than its date and smells horrendous.

‘That is Christmas dinner ruined.’

Whereas Chelly Service stated: ‘Turkey is completely vile! Thanks Aldi!

‘Hen nuggets and cranberry sauce it’s. Really feel actually let down and undecided we are able to belief you once more.’

Mary Hannam-Norris stated: ‘We have not lengthy opened our recent Christmas turkey crown bought out of your retailer dated use by December 26. And it is gone off! It stinks.

‘That is the primary 12 months I’ve hosted Christmas dinner and I’m coronary heart damaged to not have any meat to feed my household and visitors.

‘Deeply dissatisfied. What poor high quality.’

One sad buyer blamed Tesco for ruining their Christmas and posted an image of a turkey with a big gash in its again surrounded by what gave the impression to be rotten flesh.

In line with British Turkey, a rotten chook will odor ‘very gamey or acrid’.

The web site states: ‘The flesh may even have a greenish tinge and really feel fairly slimy. If in any doubt, do not danger it, bin it.

‘The flesh must be in good color and look moist in look with no dry flaky patches.’

An Aldi spokesperson stated: ‘We’re sorry that, in a small variety of situations, we didn’t meet our traditional high-quality requirements.

‘Prospects can return any product that they don’t seem to be happy with to their nearest retailer for a full refund, or alternatively contact our buyer companies division.’

A Tesco spokesperson stated: ‘The turkey is a crucial a part of many Christmas dinners, so we take nice care when choosing and getting ready our turkeys.

‘We’re sorry to listen to about this incident and if Beth returns the product to one among our shops we are able to examine additional.’

Morrisons has been contacted for remark.