Valparaso, Chile:

Dozens of households discovered themselves homeless on Christmas after a forest fireplace within the Chilean vacationer port metropolis of Valparaiso burned via two hillside neighborhoods.

The blaze broke out Tuesday on Rocuant and San Roque hills and continued to burn on Wednesday, although with much less depth. About 200 properties had been “affected” by the hearth in a matter of hours.

There have been no deaths from the hearth that had burned 150 hectares (370 acres), although 12 volunteer firefighters had been injured.

Inside Minister Gonzalo Blumel stated whereas “there has been a lot of progress in controlling the fire,” it was “not controlled.”

The blaze began in grassy and wooded areas and quickly superior to populated neighborhoods in Valparaiso, about 120 kilometers (75 miles) northwest of Santiago.

“We were preparing for parties when the fire started. It all happened so quickly, we weren’t able to get anything out,” stated Fabian Olguin, 28, who lives on Rocuant hill.

“Horrible, terrible to see the homes of my neighbors on fire, my home… Unfortunately we are all homeless,” a tearful Silvia Puga stated.

The reason for the hearth, and that of a smaller blaze, was beneath investigation.

“There are indications that this fire could be intentional,” Blumel stated.

(This story has not been edited by HEARALPUBLICIST employees and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)