January 15, 2020 | 7:34pm

This household is “haunted” by an Elsa doll that received’t allow them to go.

The Madonia household from Houston, Texas can’t appear to do away with their Elsa doll from “Frozen.”

Emily Madonia wrote on Fb that the doll she gave her daughter in 2013 saved returning house after a number of makes an attempt of throwing it out.

“Mat threw it away weeks ago and then we found it inside on a wooden bench,” Madonia wrote in a Fb publish final Thursday.

“Okay…so we were weirded out and tightly wrapped it in its own garbage bag and put that garbage bag INSIDE another garbage bag filled with other garbage and put it in the bottom of our garbage can underneath a bunch of other bags of garbage and wheeled it to the curb and it was collected on garbage day.”

Even after this elaborate plan to throw the doll away, it reappeared. The Madonia household went out of city and got here again to search out Elsa hanging out of their yard.

Madonia is aware of the doll that retains exhibiting up is the unique and never a substitute because of some marker on it from her daughter’s coloring through the years.

The household initially thought the incident was some form of prank. Now, they’re believing the doll is haunted.

“Most logical thinkers believe it’s a prank, but I don’t understand how or when it was done, especially because the garbage truck had taken it away,” Madonia advised KPRC.

Then, hopefully as a remaining resort, the household determined to mail the doll to a buddy in Minnesota with no return handle.

Madonia wrote that as she was placing the doll within the field to mail it, the Elsa doll allegedly laughed for 30 seconds straight – one thing that has by no means occurred earlier than.

Elsa arrived on the house of Madonia’s buddy Chris Hogan, who taped the doll to his Jeep.

“Both times the doll reappeared two weeks later…so I’m curious how it will go from here,” Madonia wrote.

She emphasised in her most up-to-date Fb publish that she doesn’t assume the creepy doll is only a prank.

“Either the doll is haunted or some crazy psychopath has dug the doll out of the garbage (that was already taken away) and broken into my house/property multiple times,” she wrote. “I am going to go with the haunted thing.”

Regardless of the creepiness of the haunted doll, Madonia is general entertained by the state of affairs.

“In the end, I’m just a mom and a violinist and a wife and a normal person who doesn’t want to be forever known as ‘the haunted doll lady,”’ she wrote. “I am fascinated by the unknown though and this whole experience has been pretty entertaining. But I am extremely happy the doll is not here anymore and I hope to God it stays that way.”