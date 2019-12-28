Family complains of £250 Christmas meal from hell

By Darren Boyle for MailOnline

Revealed: 16:09 EST, 28 December 2019 | Up to date: 16:17 EST, 28 December 2019

A household deserted plans to have a five-course meal at a Bathtub gastropub on Christmas day after struggling what they described as ‘disastrous’ service.

Jo Macpherson, her companion Simon Wright, 59, his mom Beryl, 85 and his eight-year-old daughter Harriet, eight, have been booked into the Bathampton Mill in Bathtub at three.15pm on Christmas day.

Nonetheless, Ms Macpherson, 39, complained they needed to wait an hour for his or her first course and stated their waitress had been ‘very impolite’ to them.

A number of folks have complained in regards to the meals they acquired at Bathampton Mill, Bathtub on Christmas Day, after they complained about lengthy delays in receiving meals on account of a scarcity of workers

Simon Wright left a scathing one-star evaluate of his expertise on Journey Adviser

She stated she witnessed kitchen workers arguing with one another and determined at four.30pm that they might surrender and go residence.

She informed Somerset Reside that she and he companion returned residence whether or not they had a meal of frozen pizza, cheese and crackers following their disastrous expertise.

She stated Bathampton Mill apologised for the delays and refunded them the £250 that they had spent on reserving the meal.

The venue stated they have been quick staffed on the day when three entrance of workers members referred to as in sick.

She informed Somerset Reside: ‘It was nothing in need of a catastrophe on account of lack of workers and organisation.

‘It additionally appeared the service workers have been arguing with the kitchen workers. I used to be informed by the waitress, who was truly very impolite, after we complained about poor/sluggish service, menu adjustments and a cancelled amuse-bouche.

‘She acknowledged that she was not comfortable both as she could possibly be at residence together with her household having fun with Xmas. She clearly did not wish to work on Christmas day.’

She stated the expertise utterly ruined her Christmas.

In accordance with The Mirror, Barthampton Mill’s normal Supervisor Marc Richardson stated : ‘It’s with remorse that at Bathampton Mill, on Christmas Day we have been left extraordinarily quick staffed, at very quick discover,” he stated.

‘Three of our entrance of home group have been sadly too ailing for work, and this left us with no selection however to attempt to take care of the company we had booked in, while not eager to cancel and spoil their day.

‘This had a huge effect on our visitor service, and while I recognize it has spoiled their festive lunch, we gave the visitor in query a full refund and are actually very sorry for the inconvenience and disappointment this will need to have prompted to their group.’

One Tripadvisor reviewer stated that they had an incredible expertise on the restaurant on Christmas day, nonetheless, a number of one-star critiques have been left by clients.