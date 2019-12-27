Family eats Christmas dinner moments after Michail Antonio crashed Lamborghini into their garden

A household about to tuck into their Christmas meal when West Ham star Michail Antonio crashed his supercar into their backyard wall returned to the dinner desk simply minutes later to hold on their celebrations.

Kia Olding was pictured having fun with their festive feast moments after the footballer had left rubble and wreckage strewn throughout the entrance of their home in Balham, south London.

Antonio, who was dressed as a snowman on the time of the smash at 6.30pm on Christmas Day, collided with a bin shed and wall whereas he was driving the £210,000 Lamborghini Huracan.

The West Ham striker, 29, who was unharmed within the crash, was mentioned to be telling somebody on the telephone to ‘cease calling me silly’ after video filmed him clambering out of the automobile.

There is no such thing as a suggestion he had been ingesting and police haven’t launched an investigation into the reason for the crash.

West Ham attacker Michail Antonio crashed his automobile into the backyard of a home in south London

It’s understood Antonio, who earns £70,000-a-week, was on his option to the West Ham group lodge forward of Thursday’s conflict with Crystal Palace at Selhurst Park. He performed the complete 90 minutes the following day.

Kia, who instructed how she returned inside after the emergency providers arrived on the scene 20 minutes later, instructed The Athletic: ‘I simply heard this huge bang and the entire home shook.

‘There are two bin sheds on the market and so they’re each (manufactured from) bricks, and so they went in every single place. We thought the driving force was going to be damage actually badly as a result of it did not look good.’

Her mom added: ‘I put my arm round him (Antonio) as a result of I used to be anxious.

Antonio is seen climbing out of his £210,000 Lamborghini after crashing right into a entrance backyard

The 29-year-old was dressed as a snowman following membership coaching within the morning

‘I referred to as the police and I requested for all of the providers, ambulance and hearth brigade, as a result of my essential concern was that it was petrol and everybody must get out of the home as a result of quite a lot of smoke was coming from his automobile.

‘So I used to be fearing the worst like, ‘What if the automobile blows up?’

‘He (Antonio) was on the telephone shouting to somebody saying he was all proper. He saved saying, ‘Do not preserve telling me I am silly’ to the particular person on the telephone (and saying), ‘You ought to be asking me if I am all proper’. (It appeared like) the particular person on the telephone saved having a go at him.’

Reviews additionally urged Antonio left with out apologising — or confirming whether or not he would cowl the harm to the bin sheds and entrance backyard.

Antonio didn’t endure any accidents from the collision and was match to play 24 hours later

Sportsmail contacted Antonio’s representatives for touch upon Thursday night time.

It’s understood that the ahead, who earns round £70,000 per week, will likely be taking good care of any prices wanted for repairs.

Earlier on Christmas Day, Antonio had uploaded a photograph on social media which confirmed him sporting a snowman outfit — with orange nostril — after having educated together with his West Ham team-mates on Christmas morning.

He additionally posted a video of him singing Strolling In The Air, the favored music from the 1982 movie The Snowman.

‘Michail AnSnownio Man! Merry Christmas everybody,’ the ahead posted alongside the picture.

West Ham usually are not investigating the incident, neither are the police, who reportedly did not go away the scene till round 10pm on Christmas Day.

The broken Lamborghini was seen being lifted from the scene that night time, with the bonnet open and dents seen close to the passenger-side door.

A Metropolitan Police assertion learn: ‘Police have been referred to as to Nightingale Lane, Balham, at 18.36hrs on Wednesday, 25 December to studies of a automobile crashed right into a backyard.

‘Officers attended and a Lamborghini automobile was discovered on the scene. It was reported that it had left the street and crashed right into a street signal and a backyard wall. The driving force didn’t require hospital remedy. There have been no different reported accidents. There is no such thing as a police investigation.’

The incident occurred in Balham however nobody was reported to be injured following it

Antonio went on to function within the Hammers’ 2-1 defeat by Crystal Palace at Selhurst Park

The London Hearth Brigade additionally confirmed they have been referred to as to the deal with. Particles was nonetheless reportedly seen on Thursday afternoon as, throughout south London, West Ham’s troublesome season took one other flip for the more severe at Selhurst Park. Defeat leaves Manuel Pellegrini’s facet only a level above the relegation zone.

Antonio’s former team-mate Diafra Sakho crashed his Lamborghini right into a backyard wall in January 2016 after ‘driving like a lunatic’ when he smashed into one other automobile.

Sakho apparently struck a Mini earlier than ending up going by means of a backyard wall in Hornchurch, Essex. He was described as a ‘wealthy boy with a toy he cannot management’ by the home-owner after the crash.