Family Guy kills off beloved cartoon character in 2020 premiere

Household Man has by no means held again with regards to jokes and their 2020 premiere wasn’t any totally different. Preserve studying for a breakdown of who died in “Connie’s Celica.”

As most of us are conscious, Household Man has featured all types of pop-culture references and tie-ins through the years. To kick off 2020, the animated sequence’ writing employees determined to provide a beloved cartoon pig a shout out, albeit in a somewhat grisly method.

To rapidly recap, most of “Connie’s Celica” revolves round Lois and Connie’s ongoing spat. At one level, Connie fakes her dying by inserting a useless pig in her automotive after which crashes it. The pig’s identification isn’t instantly broached, however we study on the episode’s finish that the sufferer was none apart from fan-favorite Peppa Pig.

In an apart on the finish, Joe Swanson explains the scenario to Peter and talks about how troublesome the dialog with Peppa’s mother and father was. A cutaway then reveals Joe wheeling himself up the signature hill to Peppa Pig’s dwelling the place he begins telling Daddy Pig and Mummy Pig about their daughter. They don’t get into the nitty-gritty, after all, it’s secure to say each Daddy and Mummy broke down in tears following the information.

As grim because it was, the Peppa Pig tie-in made for fairly the hilarious trade. There’s nothing humorous about dying, however for a kids’s cartoon that’s at all times been tremendous upbeat in tone, having Peppa die in a grisly accident turned out to be fairly the punchline.

The stunning facet is that Peppa Pig is owned by Leisure One, a manufacturing firm unaffiliated with Fox or Disney. Household Man’s writing employees utilizing the property in one in all their episodes implies that Fox brokered a cope with eOne or an affiliate of theirs to make use of Peppa Pig, however that’s unclear.

There’s a small risk that Seth McFarlane and his writers didn’t trouble to ask eOne for permission to make use of Peppa Pig in any respect. It’s potential they made their model of Peppa totally different sufficient to keep away from copyright infringement, however related sufficient that individuals will acknowledge the reference.

Thoughts you, we nonetheless have to attend and see if Fox will obtain a stop and desist discover. The episode that includes Peppa Pig solely lately aired so it would take a while for eOne to appreciate what’s occurred with one in all their properties.

Was the dying of Peppa Pig on Household Man too grim? Why or why not? Tell us within the feedback.