Family heartbreak as ‘fun-loving’ new father, 29, ‘takes his own life’ just two days after Christmas

A devastated household have spoken of their heartbreak after a ‘fun-loving’ new father died solely days after his child was born.

Gareth Rees, from County Durham, tragically died simply two days after Christmas and every week after his child daughter Scarlett got here house from hospital.

The 29-year-old, who labored together with his father at his window cleansing enterprise, was well-known of their village of Esh Successful, going in every single place together with his beloved canine Spot.

Gareth Rees (pictured), 29, from Esh Successful, County Durham, died two days after Christmas and every week after his child daughter Scarlett (proper) got here house from hospital

Gareth’s sister Sharon stated: ‘He had a persona to die for. He was such a personality, he had an incredible persona.

‘Even in your saddest days he would make you so joyful, you’d simply be creased, bent over laughing at one thing he’d achieved.

‘He was such a fun-loving man, he was buddies with everyone, we did not consider he had any worries.’

Sharon believes her brother took his personal life, and his household say that regardless of the ache they needed to talk out within the hope of encouraging anybody who is perhaps susceptible to suicide to hunt assist.

Sarah stated: ‘We want to make younger individuals extra conscious, please don’t undergo in silence, discuss to somebody and share your issues.

‘If we will help only one particular person it would make an enormous distinction to us.’

Sharon’s good friend Sarah Richardson has arrange a GoFundMe web page to provide Gareth the ‘send-off he deserves’.

She stated: ‘Gareth will probably be very a lot missed: everyone within the village knew him. He was pretty, at all times had a smile on his face, at all times had the time of day for you. He went in every single place together with his little canine, who he beloved.

Gareth was described by his sister, Sharon, as a ‘fun-loving man’ who was ‘buddies with everyone’. She stated his household ‘did not consider he had any worries’

‘It actually has been an enormous shock to the neighborhood, no one can consider he is gone.’

The household say they’re hoping to bury the brand new father within the cemetery close to their house, in order that Scarlett, in addition to Gareth’s niece and nephew, Katelyn, 21, and Nathan, 19, will be capable to go to him.

Sharon added: ‘He was born and bred right here, he beloved the place, and we simply wish to deliver him house.’

Mom and father Pamela and Brian, together with Sharon, 38, and brother Brian, 39, described Gareth as ‘type, loving and humorous’, with ‘a smile to soften hearts’.

The fundraising web page has collected greater than £1,000 of its £5,000 goal in two days, and Gareth’s household say they’re ‘overwhelmed’ by the assist they’ve obtained, typically from strangers who share the heartbreaking expertise of dropping a beloved one to suicide.

Sharon stated: ‘We’re a very, actually shut household, and we’re all sticking collectively now and simply attempting to get via.

‘The fundraising web page is giving us an opportunity to get him house, to have him buried someplace the place his daughter can go to him. Persons are pulling collectively for him, we could not do that with out our neighborhood.

‘We’re not a household that is bought some huge cash, we have raised what we will between ourselves and we’re simply so grateful for everybody’s assist.

‘Phrases cannot describe what we really feel for what Sarah has achieved for us, we simply cannot thank her sufficient, and we wish to thank everybody who has donated.’

For confidential assist within the UK name the Samaritans on 116123, go to an area Samaritans department or click on right here for particulars.