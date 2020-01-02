January 2, 2020 | 11:15am

4 relations, together with twin boys, had been killed inside their house in Puerto Rico after ringing within the new yr, authorities stated.

Dorothy Wickline, 47, and husband Edwin Ramos, 40, had been fatally shot together with their 9-year-old twins early Wednesday, shortly after returning to their house in Trujillo Alto from a New 12 months’s Eve celebration, in keeping with police.

One individual was shot on the entrance of the house, whereas one other was gunned down in the lounge and two within the bed room, authorities stated.

The couple’s 16-year-old son was additionally injured within the capturing, authorities stated.

Police stated they’re investigating whether or not the lethal episode was tied to an tried homicide Monday in opposition to one other one of many youngsters’s sons, Luis Ramos Wickline, 22, who has since been arrested on a carjacking warrant, Univision reported.

“It’s too early to establish a motive,” Detective Carlos Nazario informed reporters. “We are looking at all angles.”

The scene of the capturing is situated about 10 miles south of the US territory’s capital metropolis of San Juan.

With Publish wires