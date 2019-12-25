December 25, 2019 | 10:38am

The grieving household of a British teenager who died of most cancers is bringing her again for Christmas — as a life-size cardboard cutout.

Jodie Williams’ family members say the 19-year-old was such an enormous fan of the vacations they determined to make the big cutout from a photograph of her smiling whereas carrying a Santa sweater.

Now she is as soon as once more of their Christmas photographs — and is because of take her place on the dinner desk, her household informed The Solar.

“It’s not how other families might do it, and it might freak some people out, but Jodie would have loved it,” mother June informed the UK paper.

“We joke that she’s never going to age in the photos over the years but that we will,” her mother stated. “She would enjoy that as she had a dark sense of humor.”

Jodie Williams

The Nottingham teen was recognized with Ewing’s Sarcoma — a uncommon most cancers that kinds in bone or smooth tissue — simply earlier than Christmas 2017, her household informed the paper.

She hosted a farewell occasion for 150 buddies in June this yr — and died simply minutes after returning to her hospice, the mother stated.

“She shut her eyes and she didn’t wake up,” her mother informed The Solar. “The last memory all her friends and most of her family have of her was her having fun at her party. That’s how she wanted people to remember her.”

Jodie was a survivor of the 2017 Manchester Ariana Grande live performance the place a terrorist killed 22 and was such a fan of the singer a buddy made her a cutout of the star. She additionally had one among her different favourite star, British funnyman James Corden.

Her household put each cutouts within the hearse for Jodie’s funeral — sparking the thought to get one among her, too, in time for her favourite vacation.

“It’s a good chance she can be in a photo with us – she would love that, she would find it weird and touching,” her mom informed The Solar.

“We were like, ‘Actually, she will never be forgotten.’”