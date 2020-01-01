Family: Man stabbed in Hanukkah attack may have brain damage

NEW YORK (AP) — A person wounded within the Hanukkah stabbings north of New York Metropolis could have everlasting mind injury and be partially paralyzed for the remainder of his life, his household mentioned.

The Orthodox Jewish Public Affairs Council launched a press release from the household of Josef Neumann, 71, and a graphic Wednesday displaying extreme head accidents he obtained Saturday at a rabbi’s residence in Monsey, New York.

4 different individuals had been injured within the assault, which federal prosecutors say was a hate crime.

The exhibits an intubated Neumann with a swollen and disfigured face mendacity in a hospital mattress. A gash to his head seems to have been stitched up.

Neumann’s household launched the for the world and “the Jewish community to understand the gravity of hate,” Yossi Gestetner, the council’s co-founder, mentioned in an interview. Neumann has seven youngsters.

“These things are vividly and viciously disturbing and have long-term consequences,” Gestetner mentioned.

The 18-inch machete used within the assault penetrated Neumann’s cranium, the assertion mentioned, including that Neumann’s “right arm has been shattered.”

“Our father’s status is so dire that no surgery has yet been performed on the right arm,” the assertion mentioned. “Doctors are not optimistic about his chances to regain consciousness, and if our father does miraculously recover partially, doctors expect that he will have permanent damage to the brain, leaving him partially paralyzed and speech-impaired for the rest of his life.”

The assertion additionally referred to as on Jewish individuals around the globe to share their very own experiences with anti-Semitism on social media utilizing the hashtag #MeJew.

“We shall not let this terrible hate-driven attack be forgotten,” the assertion mentioned, “and let us all work to eradicate all sorts of hate.”

Federal prosecutors have charged Grafton Thomas, 37, with 5 federal counts of obstructing the free train of spiritual beliefs by trying to kill with a harmful weapon. He additionally has pleaded not responsible to 5 state counts of tried homicide and one rely of housebreaking.

Authorities have mentioned Thomas had handwritten journals containing anti-Semitic references and had lately used his cellphone to lookup data on Hitler and the placement of synagogues.

Thomas’ household has mentioned he was raised in a tolerant residence and had a historical past of psychological sickness.

The Hanukkah assault got here amid a string of violence that has alarmed Jews within the area.

Former New York State Assemblyman Dov Hikind mentioned he lately spoke with an Orthodox Jewish man in New York who informed him he had taken off his yarmulke out of concern.

“Part of what we’re trying to get across to people is that these attacks are not just statistics,” mentioned Hikind, founding father of Individuals Towards Antisemitism. “These people have to live with this the rest of their life.”