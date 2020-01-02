Family of 17-year-old shot and killed in Denver park increases reward to $10,000 for information in case

Weeks earlier than 17-year-old Diego Marquez was shot and killed in a Denver park, he requested his dad if they might transfer from their residence. The boy appeared afraid.

José Marquez advised his son that they might transfer, however Diego must lower all ties with the individuals he had been hanging out with — the individuals he had heard his son argue with on the cellphone. Days earlier than Diego’s killing, Jose requested his son if he nonetheless wished to maneuver.

“I asked him again if he wants to move, that I’d go ahead and put my house up for sale. He said, ‘Everything will be okay,’” Jose Marquez mentioned, breaking down in tears throughout a Thursday information convention concerning the case.

Marquez on Thursday introduced his household would pay as much as $10,000 for info in his son’s Sept. 21 killing.

“I want justice for my son,” Marquez mentioned.

Denver police responded to the world of Inexperienced Valley West Ranch Park after 1 a.m. Sept. 21 for stories of gun hearth. They didn’t discover any proof at midnight park and left. Within the morning, a person making ready the park for a youth soccer sport discovered Marquez’s physique. The teenager had been shot a number of occasions.

Police haven’t made an arrest and on Thursday mentioned they didn’t have any suspect descriptions. They’re asking anyone who is aware of concerning the case to name Crimestoppers at 720-913-7867. Callers can stay nameless.

“Detectives are confident there are people in the community with information on this case,” Lt. Matt Clark mentioned.

Marquez was one in all eight youngsters shot and killed final yr in Denver, which has seen a rising variety of teenagers killed in recent times. Clark mentioned Denver police’s gang unit is working within the faculties to stop extra violence.