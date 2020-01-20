Family Of Brain-Dead Kolkata Man Donates Organs, Saves 4 Lives

His coronary heart was transplanted to a male affected person at Calcutta Medical Faculty and Hospital (Representational)

Kolkata:

A 20-year-old man’s organs gave a brand new lease of life to 4 folks on Monday after he was declared brain-dead, well being division officers mentioned.

Sujay Karmakar, a resident of Kancharapara within the North 24 Parganas, was declared brain-dead on Monday morning following which his household determined to donate his organs, they mentioned.

Mr Karmakar, a second-year pupil of Kancharapara Faculty, had met with an accident whereas on his method to an examination centre in Haringhata on January 7.

His coronary heart was transplanted to a male affected person admitted at Calcutta Medical Faculty and Hospital, whereas the liver to a different affected person at a city-based non-public hospital, a senior official of the division mentioned.

Each his kidneys had been transplanted to 2 sufferers admitted on the SSKM hospital, he added.

Two separate inexperienced corridors had been arrange by Kolkata Site visitors Police for easy and fast transportation of Mr Karmakar’s coronary heart and liver.